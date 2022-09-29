COSBY MS 1

Cosby's Gage McCarty (9) attempts to shake off a tackler during Cosby's Tuesday afternoon game against Lakeway at Virgil Ball Stadium. The event was the first such matchup for the Eagles, who moved the game to 2 p.m. due to a conflict with the Cosby girls' soccer game that night. 

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — The bleachers rattled and shook at Virgil Ball Stadium on Tuesday, as approximately 420 Cosby Elementary students packed the stands to watch their Eagles take on Lakeway — the very first in-school football game for the Cosby Middle School football team.

“These kids don’t have as large of a crowd, so having the whole student body there, I think the kids felt that and had a desire to win,” said Cosby principal Wade Williams.

