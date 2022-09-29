COSBY — The bleachers rattled and shook at Virgil Ball Stadium on Tuesday, as approximately 420 Cosby Elementary students packed the stands to watch their Eagles take on Lakeway — the very first in-school football game for the Cosby Middle School football team.
“These kids don’t have as large of a crowd, so having the whole student body there, I think the kids felt that and had a desire to win,” said Cosby principal Wade Williams.
The matchup with Lakeway was initially slated for Tuesday evening, but it was moved to 2 p.m. that afternoon due to a scheduling conflict with the Cosby High School girls’ soccer match against Alcoa.
“We initially thought high school soccer had an away game,” said Williams. “But when we found out it was at home, we didn’t want to cancel.”
Cosby coach Brody Williams reached out to Lakeway about a possible time shift, and the Eagles’ principal mentioned that Levi Cooper played an integral role as well.
The Lions agreed. The game was on.
Tuesday’s result, at least away from the scoreboard, was instantaneous: a wall of noise, some chatter and some cheering, from kids who crammed into the sun-drenched stands and roamed along the chain-link fence behind Cosby’s sideline.
Students followed teachers in dutiful lines during breaks in the game, and they were, of course, granted free access at the gate.
But, even if kids did have to tug crumpled dollar bills out of lunch boxes to get in, this matchup — a 6-0 win for Cosby — may have been worth it.
Matthew McMahon scored the lone touchdown for Cosby on a QB sneak in the second half, though the failed conversion left a door open for Lakeway.
And the Lions almost took advantage.
Lakeway appeared to have completed a wide-open touchdown pass with a chance to go for the win via 2-point conversion, but the scoring play was called back due to the Lions having 12 players on the field.
Cosby stuffed the ensuing fourth-down attempt, then David Baker and McMahon -- who donned a cowboy hat and Pit Viper sunglasses after the game -- delivered runs of 16 and 11 yards, respectively, to ice the win.
“12 men on the field bailed us out,” said Brody Williams. “Had we not had that penalty, they still had two to go for. We haven’t seen a hurry-up offense before, and it bit us a few times. But other than that, handled it really well. So really proud of the defensive effort today.”
Cosby traded blows with the Lions throughout the afternoon, with neither offense able to score before halftime.
Still, during the break, the Eagles kept hammering home one theme in the locker room: establish the running game.
“Whatever we had to do to establish a run, we had to get it done and taken care of,” added Brody Williams.
In the second half, Cosby did — at least enough to drive down the field once.
But, at least on this day, once was enough.
Altogether, the game allowed Williams’ team — which is comprised of 20 kids, 10 of whom are departing eighth-graders — to show its stuff in front of a full crop of potential talent.
“Any sixth or seventh-graders that aren’t playing but were in the stands watching, hopefully they got a little curious about what it’s like,” added Brody Williams.
“That was an awesome experience,” he said of the students' attendance. “Hearing them get riled up on third down, that was great.
"I’m very appreciative of Principal Wade Williams for allowing that to be done. That was probably our biggest crowd of the season, and you could tell it by the sound.”
Added Principal Williams of Cosby’s coach, who has the Eagles at 4-2 in his first season: “Brody’s a great guy. He’s invested in the kids, and I think they’ve bought into that. He’s been a home run hire.”
Cosby will look to continue its success next week, as the Eagles travel to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Williams was quick to note what he wants to see, specifically in non-game situations.
“Improvement in practice,” he said. “Going full-speed. We’ve still got to learn how to practice well. We get bailed out some when we’re playing.”
But after Tuesday’s showing, Williams — who hyped his players up after this win the same way he did after his first victory as head coach — is already thinking about next year, too.
And, with a sly grin, Williams revealed his message to potential recruits: “We have fun. We play good, hard-nosed football. Come join us.”
