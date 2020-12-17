MORRISTOWN—Last Friday was not the start to league play the Cocke County Lady Red had hoped for.
Tuesday, however, was the best medicine for moving forward.
Despite trailing most of the night on the road at Morristown West, the Lady Red never relented in a come from behind, 53-49 victory over the Lady Trojans.
Cocke County (5-2, 1-1 District 2-AAA) trailed by eight to start the fourth, but quickly eviscerated that deficit and tied the game with an 8-0 run. Morristown West jumped back ahead by six with under three minutes remaining, but the Lady Red scored the final 10 points of the contest to come away with the 4-point victory.
Sydney Clevenger paced the Lady Red in scoring with a game-high 22 points. She also buried the go-ahead basket to give them a late lead to go on and score the win.
After a tough district loss at home last week against the Sevier County Bearettes, the Lady Red were searching for momentum in every corner.
The first quarter was a little rusty for them, though. Turnover after turnover halted any run they could mount against a young Morristown West team.
The Lady Trojans opened the first six minutes on a 5-0 run behind Hannah Edwards and Nina Lovelace.
Lovelace led Morristown West in scoring with 15 points, while teammate Lexi Howard netted 14 in the loss.
It took about five minutes for the Lady Red to find the scoring column on a top of the key jumper from Camryn Halcomb. Despite having nine turnovers and only five points in the first quarter, Cocke County cleaned up its mistakes and had its eyes set for the second.
“I felt like we were forcing things that we shouldn’t have forced and it kept putting ourselves in tough situations.” CCHS coach Chris Mintz said about the turnovers in the first quarter.
Halcomb sparked an 8-0 run for the Lady Red, which brought them within three of the lead, but she wasn’t the only one to catch fire midway in the second quarter.
Clevenger hit two of her five 3-pointers on the night to bring them within three with four minutes left in the first half.
The Lady Trojans were able to match anything that Cocke County threw at them, though as they continued to lead at the half, 26-18.
“We found a wrinkle in our press and ended up slowing West down and forcing them to turn it over.” Mintz said about his teams turnaround at the end of the half.
With halftime behind them, the Lady Red leaned on their veterans to help get an extra push on the young Morristown West team.
Cocke County won the turnover battle in the third, turning the Lady Trojans over five times as it pulled within seven midway through the third. Lovelace and Howard led the charge for the Lady Trojans, but CCHS wasn’t going away anytime soon.
Jaylen Cofield and Gracie Gregg fired in shots from behind the arc that closed the gap on Morristown West, though the Lady Red still trailed 41-33 at the end of the third.
After a hard fought three quarters of basketball Cocke County kept swinging.
Gregg and Cofield opened up the fourth quarter by scoring five straight points to shrink the Lady Trojans' lead.
After a Clevenger 3-point basket to tie it up 41-41, Morristown West clawed its way back into the lead with two straight baskets from Alexis Brown and Howard.
With under three minutes left in an evenly fought final quarter, the Lady Red’s defensive pressure piqued.
Morristown West scored with 3:24 left to play, leading 49-43.
Clevenger sunk a pair of free-throws to narrow the gap to four. Gregg’s number was called as she sank another huge triple to cut the lead to a single point.
Neither team could find the basket with just under a minute to play until Clevenger sank a long range dagger to put The Lady Red out front, 51-49.
The Lady Red hit two more clutch free-throws to hand Morristown West its second loss, as they secured their first District 2-AAA victory of the season.
“I told my girls at halftime, we need more of them to come out and score to beat the Lady Trojans. Gracie (Gregg) came out and hit some key 3-pointers and Jaylen (Cofield) came out and helped us tremendously.” Mintz added about his team's come from behind win.
Up next for the Lady Red is a trip to Jefferson County, where they'll face former Cocke County coach Jeremy Byrd in his first year with the district rival Lady Patriots.
Friday's contest is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. at Jefferson County High School.
