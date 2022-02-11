COSBY—The Cosby Eagles earned a district win Thursday evening by defeating the visiting Washburn Pirates, 68-50. Cosby moved to 2-3 in the district as they look to play spoiler in the upcoming tournament.
Shayden O’dell had a strong first quarter to help pace the Eagles in the early going. He drilled four shots from behind the arc and scored 15 of the 26 points posted by the Eagles.
Head coach Cody Lowe said O’dell’s play was crucial to setting the tone early for the Eagles.
He (O’dell) had 15 in the first quarter, and we really needed those buckets early when we weren’t getting stops on defense,” Lowe said. “He helped keep us in the lead when they started to mount a comeback.”
Cosby built a 10-point lead going into the second quarter of play. The Pirates continued their attack on offense scoring multiple trips to the free throw line. They would go 10-for-13 in the opening two periods from the charity stripe.
The Eagles would string together 12 points in the second as multiple players hit their first baskets of the game.
Cosby held a 38-29 lead at the half but weren’t completely comfortable with that total. The intensity changed in the second half on defense as Cosby cracked down on the Pirates.
Cosby limited Washburn to just four made baskets from the field in the third quarter. Coach Lowe said the team focused on limiting Washburn’s ability to drive to the basket.
“We had to sit and a stance defensively and limit their drives,” Lowe said. “They did a good job in the first half of blowing by us to get easy shots.
“I told them no matter who you play if you let them get to the rim they’ll make layups. We were able to cut them off and contest their jumpers in the second half.”
Corey Askew found new life in the third quarter after a quiet end to the first half. He would hit three shots from behind the arc to extend Cosby’s lead. Askew is coming off an ankle injury that has limited him over the last month.
Lowe said Askew is slowly coming back to full strength.
“He’s (Askew) about 90% after rolling his ankle very badly. He’s not as explosive right now as he was, but he’s doing a good job shooting the basketball. He hit some big shots and always does a good job rebounding for us.”
The Eagles and Pirates would trade baskets throughout the fourth quarter, but the lead for Cosby was never in real danger. The closing minutes of the contest allowed Cosby to play several of their younger players. Lowe hopes it pays dividends when the district tournament starts next week.
“We have to learn how to play for 32 minutes,” Lowe said. “They go on stretches where they look as good as anybody. Then there are other times where we go four or five minutes where we turn the ball over and don’t defend. We have to complete games and try to make a run at tournament time.”
Cosby finished their district slate Friday evening at home with Hancock County. A win in the game would lock up third place in the district for the Eagles.
Their final game of the season will be held Tuesday, February 15 at the Eagles’ nest against the Grainger Grizzlies.
COSBY (68): Shayden O’dell 18, Corey Askew 17, Paxton Coggins 10, Peyton Raines 7, Cyler Davis 7, Hayden Green 5, Ivy Poe 2, Nate Joyce 2.
WASHBURN (50): Rance Shipe 16, Dillon Renner 10, Ethan Hooper 9, Ethan Helton 8, Caden Atkins 3, Ty Hurst 2, Tanner Williams 2.
