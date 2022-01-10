The 22nd-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, taking on South Carolina at 6:30 p.m.
After picking up a home win over Ole Miss last Wednesday, Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) fell on the road on Saturday at LSU, 79-67. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi added 14, while junior forward Uros Plavsic had a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting along with seven rebounds off the bench.
Following Tuesday's game against the Gamecocks, Tennessee hits the road again this weekend for a Saturday matchup with Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN.
