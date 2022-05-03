The Fighting Cocks recognized two seniors Monday evening in their final home game of the season. Bryce Click and Chandler Gregg were honored before the game began as they were joined by their family members on the field for one final memory on the CCHS diamond.
The visiting Northview Academy Cougars spoiled the evening by defeating the Fighting Cocks 9-2, but Click and Gregg did everything in their power to earn one last win on home turf. Both seniors would have two hits in the game, and Gregg’s double in the bottom of the third would plate both Cocke County runs.
One regular season game remained on the schedule for the Big Red as they traveled to Johnson County on Tuesday to play the Longhorns. Unless things change, Cocke County will travel to Claiborne County to battle the Bulldogs for the fourth time on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.