COSBY—Despite losing on the road to start the season, the Cosby High Eagles are looking to turn some negatives into positives in week two.
The second week of the season keeps the Eagles on the road, as they’ll travel to northeast Tennessee to take on the Unicoi County Blue Devils at Gentry Stadium (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net).
The Cosby Eagles(0-1) are no stranger to Unicoi County (1-0).
Although they have never matched up against one another in regular season play, they have scrimmaged each other several times in the past.
“They are a well-coached, well-organized team,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “They’re real efficient in how they play offense and defense. They’re not overly big or overly fast. They are really solid in all positions.”
Last week the Eagles showed athleticism on both sides of the football. Hayden Green and Corey Askew forced two turnovers on defense. Green picked off Sunbright’s Finn Rodgers and almost found daylight for a score but was tackled at midfield.
Askew recovered a fumble caused by Nate Joyce and took it the distance for the Eagles first score last Friday night.
“Our defense has the ability to go out and be a great defensive ball team. We’ve got some heat all over the field,“ Hall said. “There are a few things we will have to work on, like not missing assignments. That’s what really killed us last week.
“We would have one group shift one way and one group go another. There is just so many kinks we will have to iron out this week in practice and get some of these new players in rhythm with knowing what to do on the field.”
With the addition of new players on the roster, Hall and his staff had to quickly plug in those players to adapt to their team.
“I like where we’re at athletically. Some of the guys that came on last week have showed that they can learn quickly,” Hall said. “But being a young team, it comes with challenges.”
Cosby scored twice in the first half last week against the Tigers. They would find the end zone two more times in the second half.
“We had a lot of film study,” Hall added. “We saw some things where we can execute and make plays, we’re a dangerous ball team offensively.
“It’s not all at the quarterback position either. We have some guys that can run the football for us like Nate Joyce, Slate Shropshire, Devonte Wigfall, and Corey Askew who are all athletic and give our team that boost we need offensively. I think we just have to be more consistent.”
Quarterback Tyler Turner hit the century mark last Friday rushing for 181 yards on 24 carries and adding three scores to his résumé.
Shropshire led the team in tackles with eight, while almost breaking off a kick return for a touchdown. He also rushed for nine yards on five carries and added a rushing touchdown against Sunbright.
As for this Friday’s showdown, The Blue Devils are fresh off a 22-15 win against Northview Academy.
Unicoi County running back, Nehemiah Edwards, rushed for 52 yards on 18 carries while adding two scores in their win against the Cougars.
“Unicoi has a big, hard-running halfback that will make a huge impact on the game,” Hall said. “It’s almost similar to what we saw last week with Houston Bryant. He was a big running back that would do it all for Sunbright. We have to get our guys clicking defensively to try and stop Nehemiah.”
The Eagles, who normally are a run first offense, opened up the playbook and found a few plays that had Hall pleased.
“We didn’t really have a lot of passing game plays installed against Sunbright,” Hall said. “We’re going to have to work on that more. Right now, we’re just filling our team out. We have a lot of work to do. I do know for sure that we’re going to try and air the ball out to Devonte (Wigfall) more.
“We’ve got some big receivers we can throw the ball to, and with Turner proving he can throw the ball well we’re just going to have to give our receivers more looks.”
Cosby will travel to Erwin, Tenn. this Friday night in another first-time meeting against the Unicoi County Blue Devils.
Both teams will tee off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 27th. The game will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
