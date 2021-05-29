COSBY—Walking into the Cosby High School gymnasium it’s hard to miss the long line of history that surrounds its athletics, particularly on the hardwood.
Late in the year this past season, Cosby added two more pieces of hardwood to grace the gym lobby by unveiling and presenting a pair of All-State plaques for former players Austin McKeehan and Sheena Coggins.
Both have a rich history at Cosby, which each ended their time on The Hill with state tournament appearances their senior seasons. They each went on to secure scholarships and play at the next level, as well.
Coggins accepted a scholarship to play at King University in 2004, while McKeehan went on to attend Roane State Community College, where he just wrapped up his sophomore season.
McKeehan was a four-year starter for the program and made an immediate impact for the team with his tenacity on the defensive end. As his abilities grew over the next three seasons, he was an All-District selection in each of his final three seasons, and was named the league’s MVP in 2018 and 2019.
His senior year, he earned an All-Region Tournament distinction as he helped lift the Eagles to their first state tournament appearance in 13 years.
Coggins shared similarities with McKeehan.
A 2004 graduate, she was a three-time All-District selection, named the 2004 District and Region Tournament MVP, and she led the Lady Eagles to the state tournament for the first time in 29 years.
“Sheena is the best pure shooter I’ve ever seen at Cosby, as far as girl players go,” Cosby Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe said. “She made many big shots, including a dagger in the region championship against Wartburg her senior year. She also buried six 3’s against Hancock County in a home (sectional) game to lift (Cosby) to the state tournament for the first time in 29 years.”
The unveiling and presentation of Coggins’ plaque came as a somber moment, as she had recently and unexpectedly passed away at the age of 34 years old.
Her family was on hand to accept her plaque, which was presented by Lowe, who’s been a longtime close friend of Coggins and her family.
“We grew up together, we played together everyday when I was eight to about 15 years old,” Lowe said. “Then we went to high school together. It was very emotional, I love her and her family and just want everyone to know what she achieved was noticed and will be remembered forever.”
Now her legacy will continue to live on, as her photo and accolades will hang in the lobby of Cosby’s gym right where it belongs. Among all the legends to ever don a Cosby uniform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.