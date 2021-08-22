JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman head men's basketball coach Chuck Benson announced the signing of North Carolina Central transfer center Nehemie Kabeya.
Kabeya will join the Eagles for the 2021-22 season and redshirt. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins Sevier County's John Zhao, to give the Eagles' a two-member signing class this season.
"The addition of Nehemie came very late in the summer," Benson said. "We felt like he was a good fit from a character stand point, from an academic stand point and from his on the floor capabilities. He will redshirt this year and have two seasons of eligibility left. He gives us an additional center in the pipeline who has the ability to protect the rim."
In a CoVID-abbreviated season at Division I NCCU, he played nine games with five starts, and averaged 9.7 minutes per game. He totaled 10 points and 19 rebounds, and went 4-for-9 from the floor. He pulled down a season-high five rebounds against Southern.
Prior to his time at NCCU, he made JUCO stops at the College of Southern Idaho (2019-20) and Western Texas College (2018-19). Led CSI inside with 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. Added 5.4 points per outing, while played 28 of 31 games with 27 starts in his sophomore year as a Golden Eagle. He shot 42.1 percent from the floor and totaled 208 rebounds and 22 blocks. Collected four double-doubles along with five double-digit scoring games and eight double-figure rebounding performances. He pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds at Scottsdale, and put in a career-high 14 points along with 13 boards in a big outing against Snow.
Prior to playing at CSI, he started his career at Western Texas College where he played 20 games and started 10 as a freshman. Chipped in 98 rebounds, 67 points, and 16 blocks for the Westerners.
He played high school ball at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington.
Born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. His father is Yannick Wak.
