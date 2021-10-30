Thursday night was a night of sweeps to close the second week of the season.
Bridgeport, Cosby and Parrottsville all picked up wins over Edgemont, Del Rio and Centerview. Smoky Mountain and Grassy Fork split contests, with the Lady Bears pulling out a tight victory over the defending champs.
The Rockets were also in a tight battle with the Edgemont Panthers. They fought back from a first-half deficit to eek out a two-point win in the fourth.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 25, GRASSY FORK 23 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens’ attempt to rally from a first-quarter deficit fell just short.
Instead, Thursday marked the second win of the year for the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears. They topped Grassy Fork 25-23 in a tightly contested battle.
Alyssa Susalla led Smoky Mountain with a game-high 10 points. Kate Raines paced Grassy Fork in scoring with seven.
Smoky Mountain took a 4-0 lead after the first quarter, and maintained that advantage with a 12-8 lead going into the half.
Grassy Fork chipped into the deficit in each of the final two periods, but couldn’t come all the way back. The Lady Ravens trailed 17-14 after the third before falling to Smoky Mountain by two.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (25): Alyssa Susalla 10, Kassie Davis 7, Jacey Ball 6, Azariah Spurgeon 2.
GRASSY FORK (23): Kate Raines 7, Ripley Groat 6, Bella Stanton 4, Kinlea Norwood 2, Stella Raines 2, Layla Bradley.
GRASSY FORK 46, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 29 (BOYS)
The 3-ball was flying at Smoky Mountain on Thursday night.
While the Smoky Mountain Bears buried the most shots from 3-point range, the Grassy Fork Ravens came out on top, 46-29, in Thursday’s tussle.
Cooper Davis led a trio of Grassy Fork scorers that notched double figures with a game-high 15 points. Draiden Sneed had 14 and Cruz Coggins added another 11 for the Ravens. Christian Walsh led Smoky Mountain with 11 points.
Between the two teams, 11 shots were made from behind the 3-point arc. Smoky Mountain knocked down seven of them.
That didn’t keep Grassy Fork from getting an early lead and taking control throughout the game. The Ravens led 9-5 after one and took a 21-11 lead into the half. They continued to build their advantage to a 35-19 at the end of the third before closing out a 17-point win on the road.
GRASSY FORK (46): Cooper Davis 15, Draiden Sneed 14, Cruz Coggins 11, Asher Faison 3, Eli Gilliam 3.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (29): Christian Walsh 11, Wesley Ledford 6, Brody Stooksbury 5, Ezra Spurgeon 5, Tucker Whaley 2.
COSBY 37, DEL RIO 6 (GIRLS)
Through the first three games, the Cosby Lady Eagles couldn’t be off to a better start.
Unbeaten with a 3-0 record, Thursday marked win No. 3 on the year with a 37-6 win over the Del Rio Lady Trojans.
Allie Ottinger and Katey Moore both co-led them in scoring with eight points apiece. Payton Mathes had all six points for Del Rio.
Cosby led 14-2 after one, and took a 22-4 advantage into the half. Holding Del Rio scoreless in the third, the Lady Eagles built a 35-4 lead after the third before closing out the victory.
COSBY (37): Allie Ottinger 8, Katey Moore 8, Zaylie Spencer 5, Aden Heatherly 5, Ella Hicks 4, Faith Robinson 4, Destiny O’Dell 3.
DEL RIO (6): Payton Mathes 6.
COSBY 57, DEL RIO 7 (BOYS)
It’s a 3-0 start to the season for the Cosby Eagles.
Topping the Del Rio Trojans at home on Thursday 57-7, Cosby is unbeaten through its first three games of the season.
With 10 different Eagles posting scoring figures, Oaklon Cameron led the team in scoring with 10 points.
Cosby led 18-0 after the first and 26-0 at the half. Del Rio put up seven points in the third, but still trailed 37-7 going into the fourth before the Eagles closed out the win.
COSBY (57): Oaklon Cameron 10, Dusty Lane 8, Parker Ford 8, Matthew McMahan 8, Aiden McGaha 6, Ethan Cardwell 6, Canyin Gray 4, Tanner Barnes 3, Drake Woodson 2, Payton Young 2.
DEL RIO (7): Colby Price 5, Eli Sprouse 2.
BRIDGEPORT 51, EDGEMONT 21 (GIRLS)
Behind another high-scoring effort from Ava Wheeler, the Bridgeport Lady Rockets topped the Edgemont Lady Panthers 51-21 on Thursday night.
Wheeler had a game-high 22 points. She was joined in double figures by a 12-point effort from Emma Potter.
Bridgeport led 15-2 after the first and took a 28-9 lead into the half. Any hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed in the second half, as the Lady Rockets outscored Edgemont 21-2 in the third to take a 49-11 lead into the fourth before closing out the 30-point win at home.
BRIDGEPORT (51): Ava Wheeler 22, Emma Potter 12, Kennadee Langford 7, Mattise Bible 6, Arriana Mendez 2, Haylee Webber 2.
EDGEMONT (21): Katrina Chaniel 6, Jaylen Moore 4, Kourtney Hurst 3, Lakalynn Fowler 2, Aubree Turczynowski 2, Kyleigh Wall 2, Madison Webb 2.
BRIDGEPORT 50, EDGEMONT 48 (BOYS)
Fighting back from a first-half deficit, the Bridgeport Rockets squeaked by the Edgemont Panthers for a 50-48 come-from-behind victory on Thursday.
Cody Strange led the Rockets with a game-high 21 points. Braxton Kyker joined him in double figures with 15 points. Ashton Thomas led Edgemont’s scoring effort with 17 points.
Edgemont held an 11-6 lead after the first, and carried a 22-18 advantage into the half. Bridgeport worked the deficit down to a single point, trailing 31-30 heading into the final frame.
Both teams poured on the points in the fourth, but Bridgeport inched by in the final six minutes to pick up the two-point win at home.
BRIDGEPORT (50): Cody Strange 21, Braxton Kyker 15, Seth Miller 7, Jayden Holt 4, Corbin Blanchard 2, Addy Pack 1.
EDGEMONT (48): Ashton Thomas 17, Jamiel Smith 9, Ayden Walker 7, Cooper Chambers 6, Jaxson McCoig 5, Jaquel Ladd 4.
PARROTTSVILLE 62, CENTERVIEW 28 (GIRLS)
In Parrottsville Lady Parrotts fashion, the points went on the board in a hurry on Thursday night as they topped the Centerview Lady Falcons to move to 4-0 on the year.
Kate Kickliter led three Parrottsville scorers that reached double figures with 15 points. Mallory Nease had 14 and Blakelyn Clevenger added another 10. Kylie Vinson led Centerview in scoring with 14 points.
Parrottsville led 17-2 after the first and took a 28-8 lead into the half. The Lady Parrotts stretched their lead in the second half, taking a 44-14 lead into the fourth before closing out the 34-point victory at home.
PARROTTSVILLE (62): Kate Kickliter 15, Mallory Nease 14, Blakelyn Clevenger 10, Brookelyn Clevenger 9, Javin Campbell 5, Cee Gee McNealy 4, Kadence Weeks 3, Hailee Hartsell 2.
CENTERVIEW (28): Kylie Vinson 14, Taylor Crum 4, Vanessa Fox 2, Trinity Ownby 2, Abbi Rodgers 2, Elizza Clark 2, Jasie Shaver 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 67, CENTERVIEW 13 (BOYS)
Thursday night belonged entirely to the Parrottsville Parrotts.
They topped the Centerview Falcons 67-13 to close out the second week of the season. Eli Roberts led them in scoring with 12 points. Waylon Fox added another 11.
Parrottsville led 20-0 after the first, and took a 41-1 lead into the half. The Parrotts lead grew in the second half, as they led 52-6 after the third before closing out the lopsided victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (67): Eli Roberts 12, Waylon Fox 11, John Dillion Ramsey 8, Jackson Watts 8, Vincent Steinbacher 6, Nate Mason 4, Madden Hamilton 4, Daniel Price 4, Devin Caldwell 4, Logan Bowlin 2, Dylan Fox 2, Colton Sane 2.
CENTERVIEW (13): Ryan Barrett 3, Ben Lewis 3, Coulter Oliva 2, Shane Patterson 2, Owen Turner 2, Levi Sutton 1.
