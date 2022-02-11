COSBY—The Cosby Lady Eagles improved to 5-0 in district play Thursday evening with a win over the Lady Pirates of Washburn. The win locked up the one seed for Cosby in the upcoming 1A District 2 tournament.
A tie game at the half led to some heated exchanges in the third quarter that lit a fire under the Lady Eagles. Four technical fouls were called in the quarter with three going against the Lady Eagles.
Cosby locked in on defense and created nine Washburn turnovers to open up a large lead. The score was 29-28 Cosby when the last technical foul was called.
Creating easy baskets off the turnovers allowed Cosby to go on a 22-2 run to put the game away.
Head coach Cody Lowe said he is not a fan of fouls, especially ones of the technical variety, but said he was proud of the emotion his team showed.
“Things got really physical in the third quarter and we had three technicals,” Lowe said.
“Normally I don’t like stuff like that, but the girls were playing with some emotion so I can handle that. I can handle them taking up for themselves so I’m not going to pick on them for that.”
Cosby closed out the game by limiting Washburn to just 13 points over the final two quarters. The Lady Eagles saw a trio of players reach double-digits with freshman Shylee Shelton leading the team with 21.
Following her closely was senior Gracie Johnson with 17. Lowe praised Johnson for being the floor general the team needed.
“This was the best game Gracie Johnson has had all year. She had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. She did an excellent job running the point, and if she plays like that down the stretch we can definitely do some good things.”
The Lady Pirates held an early lead over the Lady Eagles after the first quarter of play. The 9-7 lead evaporated in the second quarter as Johnson knocked down two shots from deep. She would also go 4-for-4 from the free throw line to help the Lady Eagles knot the game at 21 before the break.
The run started in the third quarter continued into the fourth for the Lady Eagles. Shelton and Kinley Coggins hits shots from deep to widen the point gap. Cosby would outscore Washburn 22-4 in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
“They played so well in the second half,” Lowe said.
“It was a tie game at half time and we came out and outscored them by 25 in the second half. It was excellent job turning them over and getting baskets. Hopefully we can continue this kind of play into the tournament.”
Hancock County visited the Eagles’ nest Friday evening for the final district game of the season. The final game of the regular season will be held on The Hill Tuesday, February 15, when the team welcomes in the Grainger County Lady Grizzlies.
COSBY (59): Shylee Shelton 21, Gracie Johnson 17, Kinley Coggins 11, Maddie Miller 5, Ali Smith 2, Ariel Ottinger 2, Chloe Hance 1.
WASHBURN (34): Saylor Clay 14, Braelyn Coffey 13, Tori Coffman 3, Torie Proffitt 2, Kylie Nicely 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.