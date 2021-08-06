ROGERSVILLE—The first week of the high school golf season is in the books for Cocke County.
After opening the season at the Mike Mills Morristown Invitational on Monday, the program was back on the links on Thursday with a match against Cherokee at McDonald Hills.
Cherokee came out victorious in both the boys and girls matches on the day. Cocke County's boys posted a team score of 179, while Cherokee shot a 152. The CCHS girls had a team score of 117, but the Lady Chiefs bested them with a score of 99.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire led the CCHS boys with a round of 38, which was good enough for a three-way tie for second. Cherokee's Ryan Smith had the low round of the day with a 35.
Cocke County's girls were led by freshman newcomer Emma Knight. She shot a round of 51, just seven shots off the medalist round by Alexis Lamar.
"I was real impressed with Emma," CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. "Shooting a 51 in her first high school match, and at a place she's never played is pretty good."
Thursday was the first round of the season for the Lady Red, as they did not compete in the opener at The Country Club in Morristown on Tuesday.
Both Knight and Jocelyn Waits are new members of the program for the 2021 season. Coming as close as they did in their first high school match gives Ramsey optimism for their future.
"The both have great attitudes," Ramsey said. "When they got done they talked about how much fun they had and how excited they were for the next one. They're only going to get better."
The Fighting Cocks were met with adversity before Thursday's round even got underway, as two of their top golfers were scratched off the score card.
Both Iverson Poe and Bryce Hartsell were unavailable, which put pressure on the remaining boys team. They had to make a last-minute addition to the roster just to record a team score for the day.
"It was tough having to play short-handed," Ramsey said. "I know the guys felt some added pressure but I'm still proud of their effort. Hunter Messer came to school today not even expecting to play. We had to borrow a set of clubs, but I was proud of how he performed on such short notice.
"Kaden didn't have his best day but still shot a 38. Ethan (Rowland) battled to shoot a 42, Gage (Bowman) made five pars and hit the ball really well. He just had two bad holes that hurt his score."
Ethan Rowland had Cocke County's second-best round with a score of 42 to keep them in contention after the late adjustments.
"I know he felt some pressure, but he's not a kid that shows much emotion," Ramsey said. "He'll do whatever is asked of him. He shot 44 on both nines at the MIT, so he improved from last match. He's a grinder and he'll continue to improve."
Cocke County returns to the links on Monday at Patriot Hills. CCHS will be in a tri-match with host Jefferson County, and will face Cherokee once again when they tee-off to start the week.
