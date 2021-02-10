NEWPORT—Leading from start to finish is typically indicative of a dominating performance.
That wasn’t necessarily the case for the Cocke County Lady Red on Tuesday night.
Coming off a victory at South-Doyle just 24 hours prior, the Lady Red continued their winning ways with a 47-46 over the Campbell County Lady Cougars.
“Certainly like to come out on the winning end of a game like this, rather than lose. That’s for sure,” Cocke County coach Chris Mintz said. “We got rattled for a bit, but we still maintained our composure to finish the job. That speaks a lot to how our girls respond to adversity.”
Paige Niethammer led Cocke County (15-10) in scoring with 15 points. Camryn Halcomb was the Lady Red’s next highest scorer with nine. Izzy Proffitt finished the night as Campbell County’s (9-12) leading scorer with a game-high 16 points. She was joined in double figures by Cora Browning, who finished with 11.
The Lady Red had little issue racing out to an early lead, and maintaining a double-digit advantage going into the half. It was what happened in the lead-up to the half and opening minutes of the second half that nearly derailed them from a victory.
Campbell County got hot from 3-point range to close the first half. That momentum carried over to the second half, where it stormed back from an 18-point deficit to get back within a single possession of Cocke County’s lead.
“We came out playing our game, but then fell back and let them dictate the pace,” Mintz said. “We just can’t do that. Especially not this late in the season. We’ve got to come out and play our game from start to finish.”
The Lady Red scored just 13 points in the second half, six in the fourth, as they went cold from the field in the final 16 minutes, but were still able to grind out the victory after leading all night.
“Scoring just six points in a tight game in the fourth is typically not a good recipe for success,” Mintz said. “If you told me we’d go cold like that before the game, I wouldn’t have believed we’d have won. We can’t have droughts like that and expect to win.”
The Lady Red had the game’s first six points, and pushed their lead to a 15-2 advantage with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.
Compounding Campbell County’s shooting woes, Cocke County’s defense was in play all over the floor and putting pressure on their guards to keep the Lady Cougars from getting any open looks at the rim.
As a result, Campbell County’s only source of points in the first came from the charity stripe, as the Lady Red held it scoreless from the field through the first eight minutes of play.
Despite nearly going silent on the offensive end over the final 2:45 of the period, the Lady Red still maintained a 17-5 lead going into the second.
The Lady Cougars finally had their first field goal within the first minute of the second quarter. It wouldn’t matter much, though, as Cocke County led 25-7 midway through the second.
Campbell County would find a spark in the lead-up to the half, though. The Lady Cougars knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers in the final minute of the half, turning a near 20-point deficit down to a 32-22 lead for the Lady Red at the intermission.
Niethammer had 14 points at the break, while Halcomb was the Lady Red’s next highest scorer with seven. The Lady Cougars had few answers for Niethammer, as she dominated the paint and secured a few offensive putbacks to lead all scorers at the break.
“When (Niethammer) is rolling she can get the team going,” Mintz said. “Real physical game out there. We wanted to get the ball inside, but it was a war just to get a shot up once we did. She did a good job of battling through it.”
Cocke County’s lead was quickly cut in half within the first minute of the second half.
Campbell County cashed in on a pair of fouls, one which was the result of an and-1 play, slashing the Lady Red’s advantage to 32-27 with 6:56 left in the third quarter.
“I think we jumped out on them so fast and then just relaxed,” Mintz said. “That’s when we got away from playing our style of basketball. I think we split their run over two halves. We didn’t play particularly well in the third quarter.”
The Lady Red broke their scoreless drought just under the 5-minute mark in the third. That sparked a 6-0 run over the next three minutes, pushing their lead back to a 10-point advantage with under two minutes left in the frame.
Alyssa Brown snapped Cocke County’s run with a three. Proffitt followed with a three of her own from the top of the key, quickly bringing the Lady Cougars back within four of the lead with under a minute to go in the third.
“We started switching on all their screens,” Mintz said. “They were getting us by shooting over top of us. That seemed to help a lot towards the end.”
Halle Kitchen, who came off a 14-point effort the night before, buried a 3-point basket from the wing to push Cocke County’s lead back to seven, giving the Lady Red a 41-34 advantage going into the fourth.
Campbell County scored five unanswered to start the fourth, bringing it within two of Cocke County’s lead with 6:23 remaining.
Proffitt tied the game with 5:29 left. Gracie Gregg snapped the Lady Red’s scoring drought to start the fourth with a runner in the lane with 4:52 left, putting them back ahead 43-41.
Both teams went scoreless for the next three minutes. Niethammer snapped that drought at the free-throw line with under 1:50 to go. Browning put an end to Campbell County’s drought with a drive to the rim, cutting the Lady Red’s lead to one at 44-43 with less than a minute to play.
The Lady Cougars failed to put in the tying basket down the stretch though, and were forced to send Cocke County to the line, where they seated the game.
Holding a four point lead in the final seconds, Proffitt buried a three at the buzzer that would have no effect on the outcome. Cocke County survived to pull out a one point win at home.
“We’ve got to keep building on every game,” Mintz said. “Whatever we found that we did wrong tonight, we’ve got to improve on it the next game.”
