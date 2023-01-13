NEWPORT — Casey Ragan and Chris Mintz will have to wait a few more days to see how their teams fare in more district action.
Around noon on Friday, Cocke County’s athletics page tweeted that Friday night’s matchups between CCHS and Claiborne had been postponed to next Friday, January 20, due to weather concerns.
Conversations around the matchup had been taking place for more than 24 hours, as Ragan and Mintz talked with both Claiborne coaches and the athletic directors at each school.
“We talked (Thursday) about what we thought might be coming, then we both got out of school,” said Ragan. “Went back and forth with their coach this morning, and we’re both hoping for next Friday.
“Rather than take a chance, we just agreed to postpone it when hopefully there’s no threat of weather at all.”
Added Mintz, whose team also did not practice today because of the weather report: “We’ll come in (Saturday) if the weather is okay and get a workout in before the JV game. With weather around here, there are so many rough roads that you don’t want to chance anything.”
Per the announcement, the Claiborne matchups for next week will still take place at Claiborne with the game times set to be the same as usual.
With the change, both CCHS teams will have three matchups next week — the second time that has happened this season.
And Tuesday night’s Greeneville tilt is a big one for both the Fighting Cocks and Lady Red.
Each game will be for first place in District 2, as each Cocke County team is perfect in district play.
“Obviously that’s one we circled at the beginning of the year,” said Ragan, who will break out his red pants once more against the back-to-back state champions.
The Greene Devils took down Jackson South Side 47-46 for the 2A title in 2021, then ran away with a 77-48 win over the same team for the 3A title last season.
Ragan said he gave his team Friday and Saturday off. Then, they will regroup on Monday to prepare for a heavyweight contest.
“I’m excited,” said Ragan. “know the guys have been waiting for this one as well.”
But so have the Lady Red, who will look to handle the scheduling changes despite finding a groove over the past couple of weeks.
“We beat them last year at our place, then they won there,” said Mintz. “I feel like we’re going in the right direction, and I was looking forward to playing Friday and Tuesday. I hope this doesn’t put a wrinkle in what we’ve been doing.”
Another wrinkle could come in the form of Greeneville standout Laura Bailey, a Gardner-Webb commitment who earned Player of the Year and All State honors for Greene County last season.
“A very tough matchup,” said Mintz of Bailey. “She’s tall and long and can shoot outside. I think she scored 35 in the region championship against us last year, and I thought we did a good job with her, too.”
CCHS will look to shut down Bailey this time around, while the Fighting Cocke hope to do the same with the defending state champions.
Tip for the girls’ game is set for 6:30, while the boys will tip at 8 p.m.
Log In
