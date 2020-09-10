NEWPORT—There’s no better medicine than a victory after coming off a loss.
This week, that’s all the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks are focused on after suffering a crushing defeat in the final minutes of week three, at South Greene.
“We reset to start every new week,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said. “That won’t be any different this week. Whether we win or lose, once the weekend is over we’re leaving last week behind us and focusing on what’s ahead.”
Cocke County (1-2) remains on the road for a second week in a row, as it travels to nearby Gatlinburg-Pittman (2-1) with hopes of avoiding the same fate it faced a year ago (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
Last week, the Fighting Cocks appeared on their way to a 2-1 start as they held a 7-0 lead over a South Greene team that had struggled all night to efficiently move the ball and gave itself scoring opportunities.
Instead, all of the Cocke County defense’s hard work was undone in the final four minutes, as the Rebels marched the ball 75 yards for the go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining to secure the victory.
While it’s tough to shake off such losses, Dykes and his group aren’t focusing on last week. It’s all about this week, and how to get an extra victory before diving into Region 1-5A play.
“After this week, it’s essentially a whole new season for us,” Dykes said. “Just like last year, with the way our schedule sets up we’re basically playing two seasons in one. It’s important for us to gain some confidence coming out of this week so we open region play on a strong note.”
The Highlanders are coming off a 37-0 victory over Northview Academy, the same opponent Cocke County knocked off 41-8 in week two.
With both teams playing a common opponent in back-to-back weeks, it affords Dykes and his staff to more closely examine G-P in film study, which can be a benefit in itself.
“We look at any film we can get our hands on,” Dykes said. “There’s some things you can view to see how (Gatlinburg-Pittman) attacked (Northview), and compare to what we did. We can take that and apply it to how we attack on both sides of the ball. We’ll look for whatever we can to find something that can help us.”
Last year the Highlanders took advantage of a wounded Cocke County team as they raced off to an early, lopsided advantage they were able to maintain en route to a 59-7 victory.
A lot of pieces from last year’s team have moved on. Two of the team’s top producers in quarterback JD Shults and tailback Bryce Akey have since graduated from the program, leaving holes for an offense that regularly scored at least 40 points per game last season.
“I expect a lot of the same from them that we saw last year,” Dykes said. “They’re a big, physical football team. They’ve got a quarterback with a strong arm, but I expect them to attack very similarly to what they did last year.”
Turnovers were the difference in last year’s meeting between CCHS and G-P.
Cocke County finish last season -17 in turnover margin, and last year’s week four matchup played a large role in that number. The Fighting Cocks turned the ball over six times, while not gaining a single turnover back from an efficient Highlander offense.
“Our goal every week is to minimize turnovers,” Dykes said. “It’s better to hold on to the ball and punt on fourth down than turn it over and give the other team good field position.
“We still want, and have to be aggressive on offense, but limiting turnovers has been a big point of emphasis for us this year.”
This year has been slightly better in that regard. While Cocke County has still turned the ball over six times, its defense has come up with six turnovers as well, keeping the turnover margin even through the first three games.
What amplified the turnover margin in last year’s matchup was the fact the Big Red out-gained G-P’s offense in total yardage (262-235), yet the score was as lopsided as it was.
Cocke County’s offense has struggled with efficiency to this point in the season. Through three games the unit it averaging just 171 yards and 17 points per game. It’s also been held to single digits in scoring through two of the first three contests of the year.
“With region play coming up, we’ve got to improve our numbers, offensively,” Dykes said. “Getting our yardage up would be nice, but what I’d love to see more is efficiency in what we’re doing and put up points.
“I’d love to go out and put up 400 yards per game, but limiting turnovers and putting up points is more important for us, right now.”
Defensively, the story has been different for CCHS through the first three games.
By the end of last season the Big Red had given up nearly 300 yards and 33 points per game. Through the first three games of 2020 they’ve limited opponents to just 15 points and 213 yards of offense per game, including back-to-back weeks where they’ve held offenses to single digits on the scoreboard.
“Our defense is playing with confidence,” Dykes said. “I think they’ve played well in all three games, so far. They’ve played lights out the past two weeks.”
In last year’s meeting, Cocke County’s defense limited G-P to just 235 yards of offense, but constantly being faced with a short field was the driving force behind the Highlanders’ success.
Although the scoreboard may not have reflected it, the Big Red defense has a lot it can lean on from what it did a year ago to help slow Gatlinburg-Pittman’s offense on Friday.
“We expect them to look similar to what they were last year,” Dykes said. “Obviously they’ve had to move some pieces, just as everyone does each year. But, overall, they’re still a big, physical team up front that’ll look to control the line of scrimmage. I think that’s where the game will have to be won.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.