COSBY—Suffering through a frustrating first two months of the 2021-22 campaign, the Cosby Lady Eagles used Friday night’s District 2-A opener to relieve some of their troublesome moments.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the game’s early minutes and never looked back en route to a 62-17 win over Jellico High School.
Friday’s victory was just Cosby’s fourth of the season, but allowed them to open up the District 2-A slate with a win, ahead of an important road trip to Washburn on Tuesday night.
“I couldn’t be more prouder of the girls,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “They came out and played really, really hard. Shared the basketball. Scored it well. Defended.
“It was a good team win for us tonight and key for us to get that first district win in the opener with just a few district games in the regular season,” Lowe said.
Cosby (3-11, 1-0) allowed just four points just past the midway point of the second quarter, as its defense stymied any attempt by Jellico (6-11, 0-1) to make the game competitive. The Lady Blue Devils were held to just 21.2% shooting on the night, making just seven field goals throughout the game.
As strong as its defensive effort was, the Cosby offense also had one of its best nights of the season. The 62 points scored tied a season high that was previously reached in a 65-62 loss to Oneida on December 3.
Freshman Shylee Shelton tossed in a game-best 21 points, as she shot 56.3 percent for the game. Junior Kinley Coggins scored 13 points as she made six of her nine field goal attempts. Alexis McGaha also added 10 points in the victory.
Coggins’ 13-point effort showed her ability to expand her game from inside the 3-point line. Five of her six made baskets came inside the arc, adding an element to her repertoire.
“Kinley is a good shooter from the perimeter and we’ve talked about that she’s athletic enough and good enough off the bounce where she can get to the rim,” Lowe said. “She made a really good move in the first half went baseline, got by her girl, and put it up on the square.
“I was so proud of her and told her when she makes moves like that, she’s so hard to guard, because the scouting reports say all she’s going to do is shoot the 3. If they run her off the 3-point line and she can get to the rim, that’s another dimension to her game,” Lowe said.
Other scorers for the Lady Eagles included Ali Smith with four points, Gracie Johnson with four points, Ariel Ottinger with two, Addy Woods with two, Maddy Miller with two, Chloe Hance with two and Presnell with two.
Cosby made 26 of its 55 field goals and also owned a 32 to 21 advantage on the boards in the contest, including grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.
Cosby had the game well under control from the opening tip, leading 17-2 after a quarter and had a 30-point lead at the intermission. Jellico was able to break the double-digit barrier in scoring in the third quarter, but it still trailed 54-13 heading into the final quarter.
Cosby dropped a 52-34 decision at Oneida on Saturday, ahead of Tuesday night’s scheduled road trip to Washburn in district action.
