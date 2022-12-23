ONEIDA — Over the past week, Brian Stewart has taken a long, hard look in the mirror.
What he emerged with has changed his Cosby boys basketball team for the better.
“I was sitting at home the other night watching film and seeing some of the good things we’re doing,” he recalled Thursday. “I realized I have spoken not a word of any of that stuff. For me, as a coach, that was a failure.”
“Part of growth is engaging in self-reflection and me taking stock of where I need to be better and lifting kids up,” he continued. “Helping them hunt the good stuff has been heavy on my mind and heart.”
So, that has been Stewart’s mission the past few days: to point out the good and to coach his team in schematics, not effort.
The results showed on Wednesday and Thursday in the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Tournament.
Cosby took down Friendship Baptist Academy 59-39 Wednesday. snapping its seven-game losing streak in a major way.
They came out on an even bigger tear the next day, building as much as a 28-point lead over Maryville Christian before surviving some late turnovers in a 76-63 win — their first two-game win streak since the first two games of the year.
Cosby nailed 11 3-pointers in the victory and went 24-of-53 from field goal range, with multiple players scoring in spurts.
“We’ve been more in tune with each other,” explained Stewart. “They’ve really been about each other this week, more than ever.
“Paxton (Coggins) and Peyton (Raines) came off the bench and shot well all three days, and they didn’t care about starting or minutes. They just wanted to play. And that’s growth. So this week has been big.”
Stewart also noted that Cruz Coggins completed his best game in an Eagle uniform on Thursday, as the freshman got hot in the second half.
At one point, Coggins nailed a corner three.
Raines connected from a similar spot just possessions later, and he scored on back-to-back possessions in the second half to give Cosby a boost.
The Eagles also clamped down on turnovers and rebounds, and they remained locked in defensively throughout.
“We came in with a goal of committing less than 10 turnovers and giving up less than five offensive rebounds,” said senior Shaydan O’Dell.
By the final buzzer, the Eagles had not accomplished those goals — but only because of some late mistakes in the waning moments.
“I think everybody feels amazing about (the win),” said O’Dell. “We’re playing the way we know we can play. The last couples games, we hadn’t been.”
Cosby will look to replicate that effort going forward, as the Eagles are set to host Grainger on January 6.
Until that point, Stewart will keep trying to find the good in his team — just as he has remembered to do in the past few days.
“They’ve been great this week,” he summarized. “This is very much the team I came here to coach.”
