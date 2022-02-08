Horston Named To Naismith Midseason List

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston has made the midseason list for the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for Women's Player of the Year.
She is among 30 student-athletes from around the country who are listed as candidates. That group includes seven players from the Southeastern Conference.
Horston, a 6-foot-2 junior from Columbus, Ohio, is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20 games played this season, leading the team in all of those categories except blocks and ranking second in that one. The dynamic guard has a team-leading 10 double-doubles and has paced her squad in scoring on 13 occasions, in assists 12 times and in rebounding during 10 games.
In seven contests vs. ranked opponents this season, Horston is putting up 20.7 ppg., 10.7 rpg. and 4.0 apg. with four double-doubles. She has played a key role in the Lady Vols standing at 19-4 overall and 8-2 in SEC play despite injuries that knocked two key players out for the season and caused another to miss 12 games.
