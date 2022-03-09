Finishing the first game with a 9-8 walk-off win in the 10th inning, then tying a program record with seven home runs in the second game of the series, the No. 3 Tennessee baseball team beat James Madison in a pair of games Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee (12-1) tied a program record, hitting seven home runs in the second game of the two-game series as the Vols took down the Dukes, 10-2.
The Vols coupled the power surge with a masterful relief appearance from Will Mabrey who went five innings, striking out eight Dukes and only allowing two hits. Wyatt Evans finished the game for UT, entering in the ninth and striking out a pair of hitters.
Jared Dickey went 2-for-5 at the plate, mashing a pair of solo home runs that energized the Tennessee dugout. Evan Russell also made his mark at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. On a record-tying night, seven Vols drove in runs. Of Tennessee's seven home runs, six were solo shots.
