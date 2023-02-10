Brazen Stewart stalked toward the visitors’ locker room at Claiborne on Monday.
As he walked, Stewart appeared visibly upset at what had just transpired: a 61-60 Bulldog win, with Cocke County losing to the same team it had beaten by almost 20 just 48 hours prior.
“Like most of those seniors, he was a little embarrassed about their performance Monday,” summarized CCHS boys basketball coach Casey Ragan. “Brazen took it a little personal.”
Indeed he did, as Ragan noted “a different look” in Stewart’s eye leading up to the next night’s tilt with Greeneville.
Sure enough, Stewart turned in a season-high 26 points. Kyler Hayes added 17, while Baylor Baxter scored 13.
“(Brazen) played about as well as I’ve seen him play in a long time,” Ragan summarized. “He shot the ball extremely well.”
Neither Stewart nor his teammates proved enough to clinch the win, as the Greene Devils proved their mettle by withstanding a late push from CCHS.
Still, that kind of shift from Stewart — from Ragan’s senior leader and point guard — is a major development for Cocke County going into the postseason.
“It was a big game, and that’s the Brazen we need going forward,” said Ragan. “And I think we’re going to get it. He’s turned a corner and doesn’t want this thing to end on the wrong note.”
The same could be said for the Lady Red, who fell to Greeneville 61-55.
Blake Clevenger totaled 19 points with three steals, three boards and a block, while Paige Niethammer notched 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks.
Like the Fighting Cocks, the Lady Red made a late push, drawing within two in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, though, a lack of execution on small details doomed them down the stretch.
“We’re just missing a little bit of a screen, a box-out here and there,” said CCHS coach Chris Mintz. “Little things we can pick up that would make a huge difference in running some of our sets.”
Still, the Lady Red did gain some notable confidence from this game.
And, like Stewart’s progression for Ragan’s club, this is no small note for a team composed mainly of underclassmen.
“It’s huge, because we’re not scared of them,” said Mintz. “We don’t come out scared. And that’s a big hill to climb, to know we can compete with them. All we have to do is finish a few things up, and we should be able to pull one out on them.”
Cocke County’s district tournament slates will be revealed next week, as will the results of Friday’s regular-season finales at Morristown East.
