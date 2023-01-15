Cosby's Shaydan O'Dell, pictured here during a game against Pigeon Forge, lifted the Eagles past Jellico with 33 points on Friday night. The Eagles' Saturday night game against Chuckey-Doak was postponed due to weather concerns.
Brian Stewart had been prepared for this kind of night for a while.
Since Cosby’s dust-up with Seymour earlier this season — which resulted in a Seymour player being ejected — Stewart said that he has been working with the Eagles on how to handle themselves in tense moments.
“We’ve really focused on maintaining our composure since the Seymour game, handling ourselves the right way and remembering there is still a game to play,” he summarized.
Never has that preparation been more vital or necessary than Friday night at Jellico.
“We had an ejection early-on where there was some player contact, and referees felt like it warranted an ejection,” said Stewart. “I tended to agree, and it created a really emotional environment.
“It was not positive at all. Had some fans escorted out by officers, some yelling at our bench. It eas pretty crazy.”
And, true to form, Cosby maintained its composure.
“We didn’t respond to any of the crazy stuff, but it kind of shocked us,” explained Stewart. “It turned out that it sparked them, and they went on a long run. We found ourselves down double digits at the half, and just didn’t rebound and turned the ball over. It was just bad.”
Enter Shaydan O’Dell.
The senior caught fire in the second half, scoring 33 points in total on the night to lift the Eagles over the Blue Devils.
O’Dell went 9-of-12 from inside the arc, and he made 13 of 14 at the free throw line.
“Shaydan took care of the offense,” Stewart said simply. “Hit multiple threes, made a really nice drive to finish and got fouled. Made a nice donut turnaround.”
“He looked,” Stewart added, “like a bona fide college basketball player.”
The Lady Eagles found a similar effort between Shylee Shelton and Kinley Coggins, who combined for 36 points and 10 steals in a 64-27 win.
Shelton scored 19 with three steals, while Coggins totaled 17 points with seven takeaways.
Going forward, each Cosby team would have looked toward a Chuckey-Doak matchup that was initially scheduled for Saturday night.
Except Cosby’s matchup was pushed back to next Saturday, January 21, due to weather concerns — giving each Cosby team four games in the next six days.
Tip-off for those Saturday games will be at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for girls and boys, respectively, to wrap up a long week for Cosby.
In the meantime, both Eagle teams will look toward a Monday night visit to North Greene and a Tuesday tilt with Claiborne.
Tip for the North Greene girls game is slated 6 p.m. with the boys set to start at 7:30, while the Lady Eagles' start against Claiborne is set for 6:30 with the Eagles' game set to start at 8:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.