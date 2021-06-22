OMAHA, Neb.—Tennessee Lady Vols’ swimmer Erika Brown punched her ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, finishing second in the 100m freestyle at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Brown qualified for the 100m free final as the eight-seed swimming in the outside lane. The 2020 Tennessee graduate brought the outside smoke as she finished second in the event with a time of 53.59. The swim is the third-fastest of her career.
She becomes the 10th Lady Vol to qualify for the Olympics, joining such names as Molly Hannis, Christine Magnuson, Kira Toussaint and Julia Stowers. Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Lady Vols have had at least one swimmer qualify for the Olympics.
Brown and the rest of Team USA’s swimmers will now head to Hawaii to begin training camp before moving on to Tokyo for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. The Opening Ceremonies take place July 23, with the first swimming events beginning July 24.
