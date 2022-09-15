TITANS 1

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped by New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans meet for the fifth straight year, and third straight in prime time in an early season matchup of AFC contenders. The meeting pits two different styles of offenses, with the Titans leaning on running back Derrick Henry, and the Bills featuring a potent Josh Allen-led passing attack.

The two-time defending AFC South champion Titans have won the past two meetings, but are coming off a season-opening loss to the New York Giants. The two-time defending AFC East champion Bills opened their season with a 31-10 rout of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.