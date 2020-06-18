NEWPORT—When their four years run out, it’s every high school athletes’ hope to have found an institution of higher learning to continue their career in athletics.
For Cocke County High School’s Madison Dockery, the hard work has paid off.
Shortly after the school year was officially over, Dockery signed her letter of intent to join Carson-Newman’s track & field team, as well as the school’s cross country team beginning this fall.
“I never thought I would ever get to run in college,” Dockery said. “It’s an incredible feeling. I was amazed at just getting to sign on with (Carson-Newman), but finding out they wanted me to run track and cross-country was a major shock.”
For Dockery, the moment comes after a long, but successful career at CCHS, as she’s been a key component in the school’s track & field and cross-country programs since arriving as a freshman.
Most all high school athletes have a dream school in mind when it comes to performing at the collegiate level. For Dockery, C-N has always been that school.
However, it wasn’t just the athletics side that piqued her interest in the nearby campus in Jefferson City. Academics are just as important, and having a college that met not only the athletic dreams she aspired for, but the program she wanted to go into made the stars align when she received her offer.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Carson-Newman,” Dockery said. “They have one of the best nursing programs, which was a big bonus for me. Having both the academics and athletics line up for me turned out to be a great opportunity.”
What guided Dockery to her signing with Carson-Newman was her consistency in both sports.
No matter the event, her coaches could always count on her to put out a solid effort and gain the team valuable points on every occassion.
“Madison may not be the fastest girl on the team,” CCHS track and cross-country coach Mark Hawk said. “She wasn’t the fastest on our team. But she was easily the most dependable runner we had, and she’ll continue to be a beacon of dependability in college.
“A lot of people misconstrue this sport into thinking it’s all about who your fastest runner is. But your top runner is just as important as your next five. And when you have people like Madison in that spot, you feel like you can go into any race — no matter the conditions — and know you’ll get a solid result out of her.”
Hawk has been a staple in Cocke County’s track and cross-country programs for several years. He’s seen many come and go, and saw many off to the next level like Dockery.
Over the years, Hawk has created a special bond with most all of the athletes he’s had the ability to coach. That was no different with the latest CCHS alum to join the C-N family.
“I love Madison like my own,” Hawk said. “I know what it’s like as a parent to see one of your own achieve their goals, and I feel the same about what Madison has been able to do.
”I’m so happy for her and proud of her. I would use her as the example for any young person coming up in any sport, because she’s worked hard and endured everything that’s been thrown at her to reach this payoff.”
New challenges and experiences await one of Cocke County’s top talents from both track and cross-country. But it’s Dockery’s consistency that has her CCHS family confident she’s destined for even greater things in college.
“Madison is a worker, and I think she will continue to be at the next level,” Hawk said. “There’s a lot of new that awaits her, but I know she’s not going to change. She’s going to work hard and I know she’s going to do great things at Carson-Newman.”
