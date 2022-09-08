TANNEHILL 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill answers questions after an NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Tannehill didn't take even one snap in the preseason. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The questions came at Ryan Tannehill in a variety of ways Wednesday, with reporters trying to draw out any remaining emotion from the Tennessee Titans quarterback's last game.

The man starting his 11th NFL season on Sunday in the opener against the visiting New York Giants didn't bite.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.