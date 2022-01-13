It was a special homecoming game for the Warriors’ Will Sutton as he would put on a dominant performance against Rogersville. Sutton almost outscored the Warriors’ opponent on his own as he posted 22 points in 42-26 victory.
The second quarter is when Sutton really started to pick up steam. His first point in the period came after missing the first of two free throws. From that point forward it was a scoring bonanza.
Sutton would go on to rattle off nine points, which include a 3-pointer for his final points of the quarter. The Sutton show had one final act to perform in the final period that helped cement the victory for the Warriors.
He would go on to score eight points over the final minutes of play, which included going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe
