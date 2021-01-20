COSBY—Coming off a weekend loss, the Cosby Eagles looked to play spoiler to a Grainger Grizzlies team that hasn’t lost since early December.
Their plan wouldn’t quite pan out, though.
Instead, the Grizzlies strengthened their streak to eight games, as they came into the Eagles’ Nest and were able to grind out a 61-53 victory over Cosby on Tuesday night.
“We need to find some more wins,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “There’s no doubt about that. Right now, though, we’re playing a schedule that’s going to challenge us and make us better for the postseason. That’s why we scheduled the way we did.
“We want to win some of these games, but right now I’m not worried about our record. I’m not a guy that’s going to get caught up in wins and losses in the regular season. I’m more concerned with how we’re playing and improving.”
Offensive production came at a premium at times on Tuesday night. Cosby (6-8) seemingly found the most struggles throughout the contest, including a six point third quarter showing, which has been unbecoming of an Eagles program in the high 60’s, 70’s, and even 80’s at times this season.
Grainger (9-5) deserves credit for its defensive efforts, though. Cosby became the sixth opponent during the Grizzlies’ 8-game win streak to be held under 60 points, which came despite Eagles senior Trey Johnson putting up a game-high 29 points.
“We’ve got to be better at putting the ball in the basket,” Brooks said. “I didn’t know Trey had 29 tonight. It just didn’t feel like he had that much. Regardless, no one else we had was in double digits. Someone has got to pick up that slack. We can’t depend on Trey to score 40 every night.”
Offensively, the Grizzlies made Cosby pay with timely runs throughout the night. Most of those runs were sparked by their 3-point shooting.
Grainger totaled six makes from behind the arc by night’s end, three of which came early in the fourth to help put the game away.
The Grizzlies had two players finish in double figures in scoring. Jaxon Williams led the team with 19 points, while Tristan Warfield followed closely behind with 18.
After exchanging baskets to start the game, Johnson sunk a three to give the Eagles a 7-4 lead early in the first. Grainger fought back with a 7-0 run, though, and wen on to lead 17-12 at the end of the first.
The Grizzlies extended their lead to seven after a low-scoring start to the second quarter, but Cosby fought back to tie the game at 19-all with under five minutes left in the first half.
Grainger jumped back ahead to lead by four, before a quick 5-0 spurt from the Eagles gave them a 24-23 lead with 2:27 left in the second period.
During Cosby’s run, Johnson picked up his second foul, sending him to the bench for the rest of the half. The Eagles found points elsewhere, though, as Paxton Coggins, Hayden Green and Logan Cline all picked up the slack to push them ahead to a 29-27 lead. A late basket from the Grizzlies would tie the game at 29-29 going into the half, though.
“We need to get some of our younger guys more involved,” Brooks said. “Definitely want to try and get Paxton some more looks. Hayden is a guy that’s looking more comfortable each game, and I’m hoping that just continues to improve.”
Cosby went scoreless through the first four minutes of the third, allowing Grainger to jump out on an 8-0 run to take a 37-29 lead midway through the frame.
The Eagles got back within four after sinking their first shot from the field with 3:21 left in the third. Riley Galler came up big for the Eagles in that span, as he scored five of their six third-quarter points.
“Riley gave us a solid boost there, and has done that at points in the season,” Brooks said. “He’s also been battling with a foot issue, so we’ve been monitoring his minutes.”
While Grainger still led 39-35 at the end of the third, Cosby had managed to turn a 4-minute scoring drought into just a 4-point deficit heading into the final eight minutes of play.
With four quick points in the opening minute of the fourth, Cosby tied the game at 39-all.
Grainger fired back, though, draining 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor to cap an 11-3 run that seemingly made the difference in the outcome. The closest the Eagles would come was five in the final three minutes, as the Grizzlies put the finishing touches on an 8-point win at Cosby.
“Jaxon (Williams) hits back-to-back threes on consecutive trips down the floor, and it seemed like they maintained that lead for the rest of the game,” Brooks said. “Just felt like we were trading buckets from that point on.”
