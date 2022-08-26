NEWPORT -- Since the first day of fall is technically still roughly a month away, we wanted to take a moment and look back at one of the better Cocke County sports stories of this summer.
Mika Wester, a former CCHS standout and current assistant basketball coach at Lakeway Christian Academy, took a Cocke County AAU team to several tournaments this summer and came back with plenty of hardware.
The group won three tournaments in total, the largest of which was the Big Shots Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“They blew my expectations out of the park,” she said. “We played the best of the best and competed with every team we encountered.”
But the uniqueness of this story goes far beyond the competition-based achievements.
“This was an exposure event in which the athletes were competing
in front of college coaches,” said Wester through a statement. “This is not only a great experience for our student-athletes, but it’s also very rare to have a team like we did this summer.
“Most AAU teams take the best two to three players from each high school to create a great team,” she added. “The Stunners had 11 boys all from the
same high school.”
“Knowing this team was not hand-picked from different high schools, but that they were all freshmen at Cocke County High School, makes meexcited for the future of the CCHS basketball team,” said Wester. She also noted moments of growth, as each freshman developed mentally, physically and spiritually this summer — and that she can’t wait for next summer’s team will bring. “The Stunners were very stunning this summer,” she said. “And I can’t wait to see what their high school careers hold for them!”
