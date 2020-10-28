GATLINBURG—The Warriors and Lady Warriors came out on opposite ends in their 2020-21 season debuts on Monday night.
While the Warriors came away with a commanding 43-point victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman Junior High, the Lady Warriors were left with a loss to open the new campaign.
NGS will be back in action against Gatlinburg-Pittman High on Thursday, as its hosts the second matchup between the two to end the week.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 62, GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 19 (BOYS)
The Newport Grammar Warriors opened the season on a positive note, securing a lopsided 62-19 win on the road over Gatlinburg-Pittman Junior High on Monday night.
Kyler Hayes led the high-scoring Warriors’ attack with a game-high 20 points. He was joined in double figures by a 16-point effort form Oren Hazelwood.
NGS jumped out to a 26-8 lead by the end of the first period, and carried a 36-10 lead into the half. Hayes and Hazelwood combined for 23 points through the game’s first 12 minutes.
The Warriors produced more of the same in the second half, as they compiled a commanding 56-12 lead by the end of the third before going on to finish the night with a season opening 43-point triumph on the road.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (62): Kyler Hayes 20, Oren Hazelwood 16, Tucker Hembree 7, Will Sutton 6, Ethan Fine 4, Trent Leas 4, Sway Holt 3, Skylar Hall 2.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (19): RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 47, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 18 (GIRLS)
Monday night wasn’t the result the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors had hoped for to start the 2020-21 campaign.
They were topped in a 47-18 final by Gatlinburg-Pittman Junior High.
The Lady Warriors were led in scoring by Hayden Carter, who finished with eight points in the loss.
G-P led 25-2 at the end of the opening frame, and went on to hold a 39-8 lead at the half.
The deficit grew for NGS to start the second half, as Gatlinburg-Pittman extended its lead to a 47-10 advantage before going on to secure the 29-point victory to start the season.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (47): RESULTS NOT SUBMITTED
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (18): Hayden Carter 8, Carsie Ellison 4, Emersen Smith 4, Ayla Cole 2.
