NEWPORT—Newport Grammar celebrated homecoming Tuesday evening as they welcomed in Rogersville for a three game set.
The Lady Warriors took the floor shortly after the boys’ junior varsity team claimed a victory over Rogersville. It was Warriors versus Warriors, and NGS proved to be the better of the two as they came away with a 43-17 victory.
Meredith Grooms put on a show for the home crowd as she led the team in scoring with 15 points.
Karmine Shropshire and Hayden Carter posted 12 and 10 points respectively to bolster Grooms’ efforts.
Grooms spread her points across three quarters, while Carter was on the attack from the opening tip. She would score eight points in the first quarter, including cashing in on a 3-point play after being fouled.
The NGS offense would continue to roll throughout the first period as Grooms and Ellie Proffitt would add in 10 points combined to grow the Lady Warriors’ lead.
Rogersville would struggle to find a rhythm in the first quarter of play. Lauren Stidham had the only point of the period, which came after she missed the first of two free throws. Shropshire would hit a 3-pointer in the opening frame to push the NGS lead to 21-1 after the first period.
Grooms, Shropshire and Carter continued their hot starts in the second quarter of play. The trio would score a combined 10 points in the period to give the team a 31-5 lead heading into the locker room.
The third quarter proved to be the worst for the Lady Warriors from an offensive standpoint. They had a long scoreless drought in the period until Lexi Massengill knocked down a shot before the end of the quarter.
Rogersville had the perfect opportunity to bounce back in the third, but they failed to fully capitalize on the Lady Warriors’ sudden down turn. They scored nine points in the frame and faced a 19 point deficit heading into the final quarter of play.
The 3-pointer would reignite the offense for NGS in the fourth quarter. Grooms and Shropshire each hit two point baskets early in the period before they cashed in on shots from long range for their final points of the evening.
The hopes of a comeback were extinguished for Rogersville as the could only find three points over the remaining 6 minutes of play.
NGS (43): Meredith Grooms 15, Karmine Shropshire 12, Hayden Carter 10, Ellie Proffitt 4, Lexi Massengill 2.
ROGERSVILLE (17): Nadeen Aglan 6, Lauren Stidham 4, Addie Lawson 3, Nicole Nelson 2, Chloe Pearson 2.
