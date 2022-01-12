NEWPORT—Northwest and Cosby met on the Patriots' home court Monday in what was one of the final few games of the regular season for elementary basketball.
The Patriots were able to weather the storm in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter to earn a 40-32 victory over the visiting Eagles. The two teams found themselves deadlocked at eight after the first quarter of play thanks to a game tying 3-pointer by Cosby’s Parker Ford.
The second quarter belonged to the Patriots as they would go on a 12-2 run over the 6 minutes of the period to claim a 20-10 lead by the half. Northwest and Cosby seemed to match one another shot for shot in the third quarter of play. Dusty Lane scored five points in the period to keep the Eagles in contention. Tyson Sutton continued his dominant play scoring his thirteenth point in the quarter.
Northwest held a 29-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Midway through the period, Oaklon Cameron came to life for the Eagles. He dominated the final minutes of play and posted 10 points in the quarter, many of which came in the closing seconds of the game.
Zander Hale played the role of hero for the Patriots as he scored six of his 11 points in the fourth to rival Cameron’s play. The clock ran out on the Eagles as they could only cut the lead to six before a final basket was made by the Patriots to seal the eight point victory.
NORTHWEST (40): Tyson Sutton 15, Zander Hale 11, Donovan Campos-Nuci 8, Benito Torres 2, Cairo Gayton 2, AJ Carillo 2.
COSBY (32): Oaklon Cameron 15, Dusty Lane 7, Matthew McMahan 5, Parker Ford 3, Ethan Cardwell 2.
COSBY 36, NORTHWEST 0 (GIRLS)
They Lady Eagles were triumphant in their matchup against the Northwest Lady Patriots on Monday in what was the final day game of the elementary season.
Cosby’s Aden Heatherly led all scorers in the contest with 10 points in the game. The Lady Eagles had a strong first quarter of play led by Katey Moore. Moore knocked down a 3-pointers early in the game to set the tone for the Lady Eagles.
They would go on to score 15 points in the opening frame. Shots continued to fall in the second quarter for Cosby as Northwest struggled to find offensive production. The Lady Eagles would post 12 points in the quarter led by Heatherly with six. The score at the half was Lady Eagles 27, Northwest 0.
There was an offensive lull for Cosby to start the third period. Both teams traded missed baskets throughout the quarter leaving Cosby with a 30-0 heading into the final quarter. The Lady Eagles would scatter six points across the final minutes of play to earn the victory.
COSBY (36): Aden Heatherly 10, Allie Ottinger 8, Katey Moore 7, Destiny O’Dell 6, Ava Meeker 3, Ella Hicks 2.
NORTHWEST (0)
BRIDGEPORT 38, GRASSY FORK 10 (GIRLS)
The Lady Rockets defended their home court Monday evening to claim a 38-10 victory over the visiting Lady Ravens of Grassy Fork. Bridgeport’s Ava Wheeler led all scorers in the game with 11 points.
The Lady Rockets posted 10 points in the opening quarter and limited Grassy Fork to just three over the first 6 minutes of play. They would add six more points in the second quarter to give themselves a 16-8 lead at the half.
Bridgeport ignited to open the third quarter of play. They would score 14 points in the period and limit the Lady Ravens to two points.
The Lady Rockets would add eight more points in the closing frame while holding the Lady Ravens scoreless in the final quarter.
BRIDGEPORT (38): Ava Wheeler 11, Kennadee Langford 10, Mia Thacker 6, Matisse Bible 4, Damara Brown 2, Paisley Hall 2, Haley Webber 2.
GRASSY FORK (10): Kate Raines 4, Kinnlea Norwood 4, Layla Bradley 2.
GRASSY FORK 51, BRIDGEPORT 24 (BOYS)
The Rockets weren’t as successful as their counterparts Monday evening as they fell at home to the Ravens, 51-24. Three Grassy Fork players scored in double digits to help secure the victory for the Ravens.
Cooper Davis led all scorers with 14 points in the contest. He was followed closely by his Grassy Fork teammate, Cruz Coggins, who scored 13.
The Ravens took a 14-8 lead after the first quarter of play and never looked back. They would add in 16 points before the half to take a commanding 30-13 lead into the locker room.
Points came just as easy for the Ravens in the second half of play. Grassy knocked down shot after shot on their way to another 16 point quarter. Their lead had grown to 46-18 by the end of the third quarter.
They would close out the game scoring five more points over the final 6 minutes of play to claim the 27 point victory.
GRASSY FORK (51): Cooper Davis 14, Cruz Coggins 13, Draiden Sneed 12, Eli Gilliam 9, Asher Faison 3.
BRIDGEPORT (24): Cody Strange 4, Seth Miller 4, Braxton Kyker 3, River Shropshire 3, Rider Finchum 3, Ethan Bradshaw 2, Jayden Holt 2, Corbin Blanchard 2, Addy Pack 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 50, EDGEMONT 16 (GIRLS)
The Parrottsville Lady Parrots continued their winning ways as they toppled the Lady Panthers of Edgemont, 50-16. Blakelyn Clevenger had the hot hand for the Lady Parrotts in the early going scoring 14 points in the first quarter.
Kate Kickliter knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening period to help Parrottsville take a 24-2 lead. A scoreless second quarter for the Lady Panthers left them facing an insurmountable deficit after the first half of play. The Lady Parrotts would add in nine more points before the half to take a 33-2 lead.
Edgemont found some offense to kick off the second half. Lynckon Haynes, Kyleigh Wall and Kourtney Hurst hit shots to give the Lady Panthers six points in the third quarter. Clevenger would add a basket for Parrottsville as did her twin sister, Brooklyn Clevenger. Headed to the fourth, Edgemont was down 37-8.
Haynes and Elizabeth Moss would knock down 3-pointers for the Lady Panthers in the final frame, but it was too little too late to combat the Lady Parrotts. They would hit three 3-pointers of their own in the final period to cement the victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (50): Blakelyn Clevenger 16, Brooklyn Clevenger 11, Kate Kickliter 9, Hailee Hartsell 6, Kadence Watson 4, Cee Gee McNealy 2, Javin Campbell 2.
EDGEMONT (16): Lynckon Haynes 5, Elizabeth Moss 5, Jaylen Moore 2, Kyleigh Wall 2, Kourtney Hurst 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 47, EDGEMONT 8 (BOYS)
The Parrotts found success as well Monday evening as they traveled to Edgemont to take on the Panthers. Parrottsville dominated in the game that saw 10 of their 11 players record baskets on the stat sheet. It truly was a team effort in the first quarter as six players combined to score the team’s 16 points.
The Parrotts also played well on defense and held the Panthers scoreless through the first period of action. The second quarter looked just like the first for the Parrotts as they continued their hot start. They would go on to post 13 points in the period and take a 29-4 lead into the locker room.
The offensive woes for the Panthers would continue in the second half as they struggled to overcome the full court pressure of the Parrotts. They were limited to just one point in the third quarter, which came from a free throw.
The Parrotts piled it on in the third scoring 14 more points and taking a 45-3 lead into the fourth quarter. Scoring was limited for both teams in the final minutes of the game, but the Parrotts were able to cruise to the 39 point victory.
PARROTTSVILLE (47): Devin Caldwell, 7, Maddie Hamilton 7, Daniel Price 6, Vincent Steinbacher 6, Eli Roberts 6, Waylon Fox 5, Nate Mason 4, Dylan Fox 2, Colton Sane 2, John Dillion Ramsey 2.
EDGEMONT (8): Ashton Thomas 3, Cooper Chambers 3, Cameron Ingle 1, Ayden Walker 1.
