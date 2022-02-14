After suffering a defeat at Jefferson County earlier in the year, Cocke County earned a little bit of revenge on their new non-district rival on Friday night.
Cocke County put together a consistent offensive night and then pulled away in the second half for a dominant 72-61 win over the Patriots.
Freshman Kyler Hayes scored a game-high 20 in the win, while senior Jordan Woods added 17 on senior night. Baylor Baxter was the Big Red’s third scorer in double figures as he added 13 points in the victory. Cocke County (13-13) also got a hot hand early from Major Woods, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
