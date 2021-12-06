COSBY—Shylee Shelton put on a historic performance for the Lady Eagles Friday night as they battled the Lady Indians of Oneida. The freshman’s heroics fell just short as Cosby was defeated by a final score of 65-62.
Shelton carried the team on offense scoring a game high 31 points. She brought the ball to center court with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and a chance to tie the game. Shelton looked poised and in control during one of the biggest moments of her young carrier.
She threw up a shot just before the clock expired, but it was not meant to be as the ball bounced around and off the left side of the iron. Her head hung low as she approached the bench and was surrounded by her teammates who applauded her efforts. She had nothing to be ashamed of as she placed the team on her back in the closing minutes of the contest. Shelton scored 11 of the team’s final 17 points in the game.
Head coach Cody Lowe said Shelton did more than what was asked of her in a game that slipped through Cosby’s fingers.
“We’ve been talking to her about her reaching her potential and wanting the ball in your hands,” Lowe said. “I told her ‘You put us in the position to win the game,’ and I wanted her to take that shot. She also has to be the person that wants to take that last second shot. She was torn up about it because she wanted to make it, but she will have a lot of chances to make shots like that over the next four years.”
The Lady Eagles got out of the gate quickly thanks to hot shooting from behind the arc. Cosby’s first five made baskets in the game were all 3-pointers. Oneida found success of their own from long distance and equaled Cosby’s point total at 15 after the first quarter of play.
Shelton and fellow freshman, Alexis McGaha, kept Cosby close in the second quarter of play as the Lady Indians continued to rack up the points. McGaha scored seven of her 18 points in the quarter to close the gap that had been created by Oneida. The lady Eagles were down 36–31 by the end of the half.
The final two quarters were a blur as the teams matched one another basket for basket. Neither team was able to find the others weak spot and go on a decisive run to finish the game. Cosby managed to make one more basket than Oneida in the third quarter. They outscored the Lady Indians 14-12 in the period but were down by three headed into the fourth.
Shelton’s run started early in the fourth quarter as the freshman was able to penetrate the Lady Indians’ defense at ease. Time after time she found herself scoring of contested baskets just under the goal. The gap had be closed to two with just under a minute left when McGaha knocked down a corner 3-pointer to give the Lady Eagles a one point lead.
The Lady Indians would reclaim the lead on the ensuing basket and claim a three point lead with seconds left thanks to a free throw. The last possessions proved decisive in Oneida’s three point win.
Coach Lowe was proud of the no quit attitude his team showed in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. He said this game had a starkly different finish compared to those when the season first began.
“I’m just proud of their effort,” Lowe said. “If we would have played this game over two weeks ago, we would have probably been beat by 25 points. I’m proud of their resolve after being down late in the fourth quarter. They didn’t quit and made some plays down the stretch. Alexis McGaha hit a shot in the corner to go up by one with less than a minute to go. You can’t ask for more than that.”
The Lady Eagles will take time to process the loss and head back to the practice court as they have this week off. Lowe said this down time will allow the team to focus on fundamentals and learning their overall game plan.
“Our goal is to get better on defense and be more confident with what we’re running on offense. We’re still playing a lot of freshmen who don’t fully understand what we’re doing in terms of schemes and terminology. We have to get in the gym and build off this game and keep improving.”
Cosby, now 2-8 on the season, will return to action on Monday, December 13, as they take on Seymour High School in a non-district road game. Game time has been set for 6:30 p.m.
ONEIDA (65): Braelyn Russ 20, Kelsey Pike 18, Raylie Bush 9, Annaleah Terry 9, Faith Cross 7, Rachel Elmore 2, Ali Smith 1.
COSBY (62): Shylee Shelton 31, Alexis McGaha 18, Gracie Johnson 8, Ali Smith 4, Ariel Ottinger 1.
