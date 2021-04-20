SEVIERVILLE—When the Cosby Lady Eagles last faced Class AAA Sevier County, they had to hold on and grind out a victory in the seventh.
Monday's rematch was a far different outcome.
Cosby still came out victorious, but this time did so in a 22-4 route of the Bearettes.
"I challenged the girls to score early and they came through," Cosby coach Mike Bryant said. "We hit the ball hard were aggressive on the bases, causing them to make some mistakes that we were able to capitalize on. Defensively, we played solid. Reese (Michaels) kept the ball low and we had several groundouts. Very proud of our effort."
The Lady Eagles had enough base hits to match the runs they put on the board, as their bats continued to stay hot. Of their nine wins this season, Cosby (9-2) has put up at least 10 runs in eight of those contests.
Sophomore two-hole hitter Shylee Weeks and senior Lauren Ford were perfect from the plate, each finishing with a 4-for-4 outing. Weeks had an RBI, and Ford added three RBIs in the lopsided victory.
Leia Groat finished the evening 4-for-5 with a team-leading four RBIs. As a team the Lady Eagles had 16 RBIs.
Groat brought the first two runs of the game in on a bases-clearing triple after Michaels and Weeks each reached with lead-off hits. Fellow senior Daycee Weeks got Groat across on an RBI single.
Ford continued the scoring streak with her first RBI of the game on an extra-base hit. The Lady Eagles got all the way through the lineup before surrendering their first out of the game, as they took a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the first.
Sevier County got two across in the bottom half, as its first two runners rounded the bases after reaching on extra-base hits. Cosby still held a 9-2 lead going into the second.
The Lady Eagles pushed one across in the second, as Olivia Hicks scored Ford on a sacrifice RBI grounded out to the short stop to follow Ford's lead-off single.
Michaels and Cosby's defense held the Bearettes scoreless in the bottom of the second and third innings. The margin only grew as Sevier County struggled to create offense against the Lady Eagles' freshman hurler.
Groat brought Shylee Weeks in after a lead-off single in the third to make it an 11-2 game. Ford followed with an RBI single, and Hicks pushed two more across on a two-RBI double to give the Lady Eagles a 14-2 lead going into the fourth.
Hicks finished the night with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate and three RBIs.
Cosby ended the game just as it opened it, batting around and plating eight runs to end it early.
The Lady Eagles loaded the bases with no outs after a pair of singles and a runner reaching on a hit-by-pitch walk. Ford notched her third and final RBI on a one-out single.
Kylee Cornwell got in on the fun with a one-out, two-RBI triple to up the lead. Kaymen Moss brought in a run with an RBI double.
Michaels completed a 3-for-5 day with an RBI single in the fourth on a two-out base knock. Shylee Weeks brought in the Lady Eagles final run on a triple.
Sevier County brought in two more runs in the bottom half of the fifth, but it wasn't enough to extend the game as Cosby picked up the 18-run win in five innings.
