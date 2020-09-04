ROGERSVILLE—With the regular season winding down, the Cocke County High boys’ golf team is producing some of its best rounds at the right time.
Earlier in the week, the Fighting Cocks posted another victory on the links, their fourth of the season, as they topped Cherokee and Grainger in a Tuesday tri-match at McDonald Hills.
The Big Red shot a 152 as a team, as all four golfers posted rounds under 40 for the first time since third-year coach Jarrett Ramsey took over the program.
“That’s big time for us,” Ramsey said. “I’ve just been waiting for it to happen. I knew there would be a day where all of them would click. It was fun to see how excited each one of them were for each other, too.”
Cherokee challenged CCHS with a round of 163, but settled for second. Grainger rounded out the field with a team round of 189.
Sensational freshman Kaden Shropshire continued the strong season he’s had so far, posting his fifth medalist round of the year after shooting a team-low round of 37. Ivey Poe and Ethan Rowland followed with rounds of 38, and Brycen Harstell rounded out the CCHS field with a round of 39.
“The crazy thing is we had to play that well to beat Cherokee,” Ramsey said. “Their score would have beat a lot of teams, today. They put up four respectable scores.”
Even crazier for CCHS is that it had some bad shots throughout the round, but recovered nicely every time. Even with a couple of balls hit out of play, everyone stepped up and did their part to secure the victory, which is big for a team that’s grown confidence as the year has progressed.
“When Ethan eagled his first shot of the match, I knew we stood a real chance to go low,” Ramsey said. “We still had some penalties with lost balls and shots hit into the out of bounds area, but were still able to recover and win by 11 strokes.
“We’ve been working hard on the mental aspect of the game, and today showed how well we’ve done with that. If you hit a bad shot, you have to let it go and hit the next one.”
With just two weeks remaining until the postseason, Cocke County has three matches left on the schedule for the 2020 regular season.
The postseason begins with the annual Inter Mountain Athletic Conference (IMAC) Tournament on Sept. 17, which will lead into the Large School District Tournament on Sept. 21 that will decide who advances to the regional round.
“I’m anxious to see us perform in the IMAC and district tournaments,” Ramsey said. “I would love nothing more than to see us make it to regions as a team. I think we have a shot to do so.”
Cocke County is back in action on Tuesday at the Sevierville Country Club, where it will tee off in another tri-match. Tuesday’s match will feature CCHS, Sevier County and South-Doyle.
