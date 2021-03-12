NEWPORT—Entering her eighth season as head coach, Cocke County Fighting Cocks soccer coach Mitzy Hall will tout one of her most talented rosters since taking over at CCHS.
Although the program will still face challenges like everyone else, Hall feels good about the group she’ll lead onto the pitch all season.
“This team is one of the most talented and skilled groups I’ve had in years,” Hall said. “Obviously after losing a year of experience due to the pandemic that could still be an issue early on, but overall I like what this team is capable of and feel we could be in store for a great year.”
Seniors Kanan Wise and Tyler Boyle lead a roster laden with upperclassmen. As they’ll play a big part in controlling the team’s back line, look for senior Aven Partridge and junior Caleb Chandler to work the midfield and continually feed returning forward Anthony Steinbacher.
“Our senior leadership will go a long way for us,” Hall said. “I think our defense stands to be the strong point of the program. Once we’re able to work together as a team, I think things are really going to click for this group. I hope a lot of people come out and show their support for these young men.”
Cocke County opens the season on the road at Daniel Boone on Monday, March 15. The Fighting Cocks’ first home contest of 2021 comes the following night, Tuesday, March 16, when they host Cumberland Gap for a 6 p.m. kick off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.