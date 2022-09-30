NEWPORT — At 8:24 p.m. on Thursday night, Larry Williams Stadium buzzed with energy.
Cocke County’s P.A. announcer boomed a touchdown call into the microphone, cowbells rang throughout the home bleachers and senior defensive lineman Braxton Kelley let loose with a “Let’s go, baby!” — a fitting summation to recap Brazen Stewart’s 90-yard kickoff return, which put CCHS up 24-7 in the first 20 seconds of the second half against perennial 5A power Knox Central.
The Bobcats beat CCHS 69-0 last season in Knoxville. For the past several years, they have typically been a mainstay in the postseason discussion for high school football in East Tennessee.
And yet, here came Cocke County, turning an optimism-fueling, 17-7 halftime lead into a three-score advantage on a play that, for all intents and purposes, appeared to put the game away at the start of the third quarter.
The entire stadium, it seemed, could already taste a marquee Homecoming victory — one that could even vault the Fighting Cocks into the playoffs.
One hour and 12 minutes later, though, CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes was left grimacing toward the scoreboard.
What he saw, a 42-31 Knox Central win that spoiled Cocke County’s upset bid, might be hard to believe for anyone who left after the first 36 minutes.
“Very frustrating,” Dykes summarized of the loss, which featured 29 fourth-quarter points for the Bobcats. “The kids made plays and played well enough to win the football game. We just made some crucial mistakes at bad times, and it cost us.
“Can’t say anything more than I’m proud of the young men in that locker room, and I’m hurting for them. I know how hard this is, to lose a game like this.”
The frustration was palpable late in the fourth quarter.
The previously jovial sounds had long since faded into silence, the only audible noise having become a mix of throaty Central cheers, pads being unbuckled and Cocke County helmets being slammed into the grass.
Baylor Baxter threw an interception on the Fighting Cocks’ final offensive play of the night, a rare blemish during the evening.
He went 17-for-30 through the air with 236 yards and a score and added 16 touches for 103 yards and another touchdown.
Baxter keyed Cocke County’s offense through the night, leading a unit that totaled 460 offensive yards to Central’s 334 and maintained possession for nine more minutes than the Bobcats.
Cocke County started off well enough too. An Anthony Steinbacher field goal put CCHS (2-5, 0-3) on the board at 3-0.
Following a blocked Steinbacher punt, though, Frank Johnson responded quickly for Central (4-3, 2-1).
The Bobcats took advantage of a Cocke County face mask penalty for their first score, a short run from Johnson for a 7-3 lead.
Baxter delivered a 30-yard sprint to keep CCHS moving on its next possession, and Cocke County gambled early with a fourth-down connection to Lakkin France.
Baxter threaded the needle to Oren Hazelwood on the next play, then Hazelwood took a plunge to the 11-yard-line before Stewart took a snap out of the Wildcat for an untouched 5-yard run to the end zone.
Cocke County’s defense returned the ball to Baxter by forcing a three-and-out — one of several in the first half for Jordan Keller’s unit, which kept Johnson and Nick Craney’s offense at bay through most of the first two quarters.
Baxter took the cue in stride, bursting 38 yards to move CCHS to the Central 18-yard-line.
Two plays later, the senior quarterback tumbled to pay dirt after a one-yard sneak up the middle.
At that point, it seemed Cocke County could do no wrong.
Steinbacher’s PAT put Cocke County ahead by 10 at the half, the 14 unanswered points serving as an emotional catalyst going into the locker room.
“We were really pumped at halftime,” said junior linebacker Carson Hopson, his voice beginning to trail off. “We felt really good after Brazen’s kick return., it just… I don’t know. It fell off, and things happened.”
Added Dykes of the feeling at the break: “It was a strong environment. They knew it was just a halftime score, and they kept repeating that. They kept saying, ‘We’ve got to go finish.’ They were saying the right things.
“But at some point in time, our tongue in our mouth has to match the tongue in our shoes. We have to walk the walk, not just talk the talk.”
And on this night, after Jenna Pittman was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen, Central did what Cocke County could not.
Johnson punched in another score midway through the third quarter, bringing the score to 24-13 after a blocked PAT.
He added another touchdown eight seconds into the fourth, cementing the effort with a 2-point conversion to bring Central within three at 24-21.
Fans shifted nervously around Hedrick Field, and the mood slipped even more when Tre Lyons sprinted 39 yards for the Bobcats’ second lead of the game at 28-24 — 21 unanswered points for Central since Stewart’s return.
Still, Cocke County was not done. At least not yet.
Stewart handed off to Baxter on what appeared to be the quarterback version of a jet sweep — except then Baxter stopped on a dime, cocked his arm and delivered a 33-yard strike to a wide-open France to put Cocke County back in front.
Calmly and methodically, though, Central responded in a way that felt “automatic” to Hopson and the Fighting Cocks’ defense.
Johnson drew defenders in with a fake handoff, then dumped a floater over the middle for a 72-yard score.
He kept again later for a 38-yard keeper to ice the game with a minute left, finishing the game with 286 yards of offense and five total touchdowns — four on the ground.
“He was tough,” said Dykes. “Knew he’d be probably the best back we would see all year, and he lived up to the hype.”
Between the scores, though, Cocke County was dealt another couple of crucial blows.
Linebacker Carson Devotie left the game with severe leg cramps, as the junior had to be carried to the sideline before being given an IV.
Cocke County also suffered from a couple of questionable officiating decisions, not the least of which was a would-be fumble that went uncalled.
The Fighting Cocks were also called for offensive pass interference on a pass to France late, with the call being iffy enough that the stadium announcer carried a wondering tone in his voice.
The play would have put Cocke County deep into Bobcat territory, but the drive fizzled out following the decision.
“We still made plays, moved the ball,” said Dykes. “We still had a couple good drives. I think that bad call here at the end killed a drive, but I mean, what do you do? The kids played well enough to win. Just didn’t come up with it.”
Going forward, Cocke County (2-5, 0-3) will likely be playing more for pride than postseason — which was the initial goal for a possible six- to seven-win, turning point type of season.
The Fighting Cocks host Morristown East next week at 7 p.m. before finishing the slate with two more region games — a trip to Knox West and a matchup against Sevier County at home.
Still, Dykes is not totally deterred from his vision for this year.
“I’m sitting here thinking we had a chance to make the playoffs, and I still stand by that,” he said Thursday. “Think we could have won a couple of those games and be sitting here looking at a home playoff game. But again, unfortunately we’re 0-3 in the region right now. Very slim chance.”
With that in mind, he also spoke of what he wants to see the rest of this season — especially for a senior class that has been the first group to go four full years under Dykes’ leadership.
“You come back, and you’ve got three games,” he said. “For these seniors, it’s the last three a lot of them will play in football. Hope they can come out and give that effort and finish it out the right way.”
