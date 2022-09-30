NEWPORT — At 8:24 p.m. on Thursday night, Larry Williams Stadium buzzed with energy.

Cocke County’s P.A. announcer boomed a touchdown call into the microphone, cowbells rang throughout the home bleachers and senior defensive lineman Braxton Kelley let loose with a “Let’s go, baby!” — a fitting summation to recap Brazen Stewart’s 90-yard kickoff return, which put CCHS up 24-7 in the first 20 seconds of the second half against perennial 5A power Knox Central.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.