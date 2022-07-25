NEWPORT—Scotty Dykes will open his fourth preseason at the helm for Cocke County football on Friday, as the Fighting Cocks are set to travel to the Mountain Thicket for a scrimmage against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Dykes, a 1989 CCHS graduate and East Tennessee State standout, has accumulated just four wins in his time back in Newport.
So the Fighting Cocks’ head coach is looking to return not only to the postseason, but to the type of winning he experienced when he played under Larry Williams in the late 80’s.
To make such a jump, especially in a stacked Class 5A Region 2, Dykes will need a new level of effort from his team.
He saw it last week, as he was quick to mention the “good, positive vibe” and “completely different” intensity he has seen in workouts this summer.
But on Monday, when full pads were donned and popped for the first time this preseason, there was quite a different tone.
Passes bounced off hands. Linemen jumped offsides. Players missed assignments. Overall, Dykes' group appeared out of sync.
“You did not get better today,” said Dykes, who remained visibly frustrated after practice. “Not individually, and not as a team.”
Dykes went on to tell The Plain-Talk that the Fighting Cocks took “two steps back” in practice Monday and that he needs to see more effort going forward.
“Coming off a weekend, you wouldn’t expect it to be this lackadaisical,” Dykes said. “Busting stuff we’ve been going over for six, seven weeks.
"We’ve got to take ownership of what we want to do and be better at it.”
Given the aforementioned optimism, Dykes mentioned that the regression — even if for a day — is “super frustrating.”
The same could be said for senior quarterback Baylor Baxter -- a three-year starter under center for Cocke County -- who mentioned his desire to earn more wins and more recognition for his teammates.
"Since freshman year, we ain't had nothing here," Baxter said. "With colleges reaching out, I want to show them what we're capable of, so I can get other guys to the next level."
“We need to get out here and not half-butt around and go through the motions,” he added. “Because if that’s the case, we’ll get out here on Friday and blow an egg.
"The positive attitude is great, but days like (Monday) ain’t going to cut it.”
Baxter mentioned he’ll need to stay on his teammates and make sure they’re more engaged going forward.
Time will tell what that effort yields, as the Fighting Cocks will meet the Highlanders at 7 p.m. on Friday night for their first scrimmage of the preseason at Hammonds Stadium in Gatlinburg.
