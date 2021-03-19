ROGERSVILLE—There was no such thing as slowing up for the Cocke County High track & field program in their season opener this week.
The group racked up a total of 12 victories to go along with 22 additional podium spots at Cherokee High School, as the season got off to a solid start.
Senior Morgan Blazer had a big event, as expected. She finished first in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter events, playing to her specialty in distance running. She also helped the 4x800 relay team of Jessi Swanger, Jenna Pittman and Emily Pineiro to a victory.
Her runs in the 1,600 (5:17.82) and 3,200 (11:27.06) meter events were good enough to already qualify her for the Region 1 Large School meet in both categories later this season.
Pittman finished in second behind Blazer in the 1,600 meter event with a time of 6:24.20. Cocke County had three of the top four spots in the event.
While the senior came out strong as most expected, Cocke County’s Swanger — a freshman for the group — had a tremendous debut.
Along with her win in the 4x800 meter relay, Swanger also picked up a victory in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:09.36.
Others to pick up podium finishes for the girls included Cherrie Turner with a third place outing in shot put. Elaina Lewis placed second in the triple jump. Jaryn Norton was third in both the 300 meter hurdles and 200 meter dash. Chelsea Kelly was second in the 3,200 meter run.
The boys racked up eight wins of their own in the first meet of the 2021 season.
John Norton had a strong outing with three victories on the day. He was victorious in the 200 (23.91) and 400 (54.96) meter dashes, as well as the long jump event with a leap of 18-5.5.
Cocke County took the top three spots in the long jump, with Jay Hunt (16-5.5) and Tasean Simpson (16-5) rounding out the podium positions.
Simpson also had a podium finish in the 200 meter dash, finishing second to Norton with a time of 24.97. He also collected a victory in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.23, narrowly edging teammate Dylan Winchell at a time of 12.56.
Senior Cameron McLain rounded out the day for individual wins with his victory in the triple jump event, posting a jump of 35-4. Teammate James Watts finished second in the event with a 29-5.
Cocke County’s boys made solid work in relay events in their first competition of the year, as well.
JoJo Oakes, Landon Lane, Winchell and Simpson led the team to a win in the 4x100 meter event. McLain, Hunt, Winchell and Braydien Gray brought home top honors for the team in the 4x200 event. Norton, Ethan Watson, Jamarlon Gaston and Matthew Richert powered CCHS to victory in the 4x400 event.
Other boys podium finishes included a third for Gaston in the 1,600 meter run. Devin Roemer placed second in the 3,200 meter run. Richert was third in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.
Cocke County’s next event is on March 23 at Lenoir City.
