The final All-Region selections were made this week, which means the Cocke County and Cosby football teams have taken home several honors from the 2022 season.
Cocke County senior Brazen Stewart was named Wide Receiver of the Year for Region 2-5A, while Cosby senior Hayden Green was named Wide Receiver of the Year for Region 1-1A.
Through nine games, Stewart hauled in 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He also gained 500 all-purpose yards, made 13 tackles with four pass breakups and two interceptions on defense, and returned five kicks for 185 yards and a touchdown.
“Obviously he had a great year,” said CCHS coach Scotty Dykes of Stewart. “To see him persevere through everything and earn an honor like that, it’s a special thing for him.”
On the other side of the county, Green made 36 grabs for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns through 11 games, adding one carry on the ground for 71 yards and a score. He also had 17 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception on the other side of the ball. Green also returned 13 kicks for 183 yards and took 10 punts for 93 yards.
“I knew early in the spring that Hayden would have a big year for us,” said Levi Cooper, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach this offseason. “He plays the ball in the air as well as anyone I’ve ever coached. He’s worked really hard and was a great leader for our football team this season.”
The honors did not stop there, though, as Cosby senior Nate Joyce was named Defensive Lineman of the Year for Region 1-1A.
He finished the season with 43 total tackles, six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
“I’m not surprised at all that Nate was named Defensive Lineman of the Year,” said Cooper. “I had to find a way to get him blocked all season during practice. He is a guy that offensive coaches have to plan for, or he’ll ruin your day.”
For Cocke County, other All-Region selections include quarterback Baylor Baxter, linebacker Carson Devotie, running back Oren Hazelwood, linebacker Carson Hopson and lineman Cris Flockhart.
Kicker Anthony Steinbach was named to the All-Academic team, while Zeke Ramos, Dylan Ellison, Holden Woods, Lakkin France, Teycien Massengill and Jake Roberts were Honorable Mention selections.
For Cosby, running back and linebacker Slate Shropshire, quarterback Tyler Turner, linebacker Cyler Davis, wide receiver and defensive back Devonte Wigfall, wide receiver and defensive back Shaydan O’Dell and defensive back Braydon Hall were named First Team All-Region.
Cosby’s Second Team All-Region selections included defensive lineman Chase Joyce, offensive lineman Robert Batton, kicker Kaymen Moss, quarterback and linebacker Iverson Poe, offensive lineman Austin Sprouse and offensive lineman Peyton Miller.
Offensive lineman Samuel Reece, wide receiver and defensive back E.J. Story and defensive lineman Braden Boyd garnered Honorable Mention honors for the Eagles.
Cosby finished the season at 4-7, cracking its first playoff appearance in more than a decade to send former coach Kevin Hall out with a bang. Cocke County missed out on the postseason at 3-7 but finished strong by upsetting rival Sevier County 25-20 to cap Dykes’ fourth year at the helm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.