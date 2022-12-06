The final All-Region selections were made this week, which means the Cocke County and Cosby football teams have taken home several honors from the 2022 season.

Cocke County senior Brazen Stewart was named Wide Receiver of the Year for Region 2-5A, while Cosby senior Hayden Green was named Wide Receiver of the Year for Region 1-1A.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.