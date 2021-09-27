As the season is coming to a close, the Cocke County Lady Red looked to keep their hot streak alive.
The Lady Red would continue their late-season momentum with a win against the North Greene Lady Huskies in four sets, 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 26-24, 25-16) on Monday.
In their previous match at the beginning of the season, North Greene topped Cocke County in three straight sets, 3-0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-20). Getting a bit of revenge on Monday was sweet, but not as sweet as continuing to showcase the growth the team’s gone through since the season began.
CCHS is back in action later today as it travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman. That match is set for a 6 p.m. start.
