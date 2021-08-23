ROCK HILL, S.C.—Ranked 24th in the AFCA Coaches Poll, Carson-Newman's football team has been predicted to finish fifth in the South Atlantic Conference by the league's coaches, the conference office announced Monday morning.
"It's humbling," head football coach Mike Clowney said. "It's probably fair based on who we lost from 2019. It's interesting to know what they perspective is. It is a motivator. You really don't want to over value or under value what people outside the program think. In a way it doesn't matter, but in another way, it's a challenge to us."
In a tightly contest poll, just 23 points separate the preseason favorites Lenoir-Rhyne and Carson-Newman in fifth. The Bears, the defending champions from the fall of 2019, received 69 points and five first-place votes.
Wingate followed in second with 63 points and a first-place vote, while Newberry occupied third with 58 points and a first-place vote. The winner of the spring title, Tusculum, picked up the remaining two first-place votes and scored 52 points.
Limestone, Mars Hill, UVA Wise and Catawba round out the poll six through nine.
Carson-Newman returns four starters from its offense and defense from 2019's NCAA Playoff team. The Eagles were 1-0 in the spring of 2021 with a riveting 40-37, four-overtime win over UVA Wise to kick off the Mike Clowney era.
The skill players are certainly there offensively, with the return of All-Region selection Braxton Westfield and Romain Kelly at wide receiver, as well as 2019 SAC Offensive Freshman of the Year Troy Dendy at running back. .
Westfield was Carson-Newman's first first-team all-conference and all-region wideout in a decade and the first since Reggie Hubbard earned a spot on the first team in 2009.
Westfield was a big-play threat for Carson-Newman all year. In his second career game as a Carson-Newman football player, Braxton Westfield put his name in the record books. In a week two loss to Wingate, Westfield grabbed three passes, all for touchdowns, for a whopping 169 yards receiving. His scores traversed 81, 53 and 35 yards. The 81-yard catch is the seventh longest reception in school history. His 169 yards are the 10th highest single-game total in school history and the third most of the option era. Additionally, his 56.3 yards per catch are the most of any wide out with three catches or more in a single game and the fourth most among players with two or more receptions. His three touchdown catches are also tied a school record.
For the year, Westfield had 36 catches for 680 yards. He set an option-era record for receptions with a 10-catch, 139-yard day against Lenoir-Rhyne. Westfield has found the end zone 11 times last season, the second most receiving touchdowns by an Eagle in a single season all-time and the most in the option era.
Meanwhile Kelly grabbed 17 passes for 363 yards - a total that would have led Carson-Newman in receiving five of the last 10 years.
Dendy exploded onto the scene in his first season as an Eagle. The Laurens, S.C., native has rushed for 700 yards on 85 carries, accounting for six touchdowns. He has powered his way to a trio of 100-yard performances, including a 23-carry, 200-yard performance en route to South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week honors at Limestone. The 200-yard day against Limestone registered as the 37th all-time 200-yard rushing performance in Carson-Newman football history, and the first by a freshman.
He also had a seven-carry, 149-yard, two-touchdown day against UNC Pembroke. Dendy broke the 100-yard barrier against Mars Hill on Nov. 2 with 110 yards on 12 carries.
Derrick Evans graduates at quarterback after three straight all-SAC campaigns, however, Trey Mitchell completed 12-of-25 passes at UVA Wise for 282 yards and two scores. His 89-yard connection with DeQuan Dudley goes down as the third-longest pass completion in school history. He also rushed three times for 10 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Carson-Newman must replace its entire secondary, including All-Americans Desmond Fairell and Darius Williams, as well as its interior defensive line as All-Decade team members Brian Bembry and Montel Presley graduate. Carson-Newman is set at its end and fox positions with the return of Wycleff Phanor, Trayzel Jureidini-Wyche and Nick Owens. Rondrow Peebles, a preseason All-American, Daniel Dixon-Brooks and Alonzo Houston anchor the linebacking corps.
