GREENBACK—Losses have been few and far between for the Cosby Lady Eagles when it comes to league play over the years.
On Thursday, though, they suffered a minor setback.
After rallying from an early three-run deficit, Cosby came up just shot in a comeback bid on the road at Greenback. The Lady Cherokees were able to do just enough down the stretch to hold off the reigning District 2-A champs for a 6-5 upset.
“I’m upset that we lost, but was super proud of the effort the girls put in after falling behind early. We battled back, tied the game up, but came up just short. I didn’t do a good job calling pitches, but we get them at home.
“We’ve got a quick turnaround against Washburn, and we have to come out, play hard again and stay in the race for the regular season district championship.”
Reese Michaels led Cosby (9-3, 3-1 District 2-A) at the plate with three base knocks on four plate appearances. On the rubber she struck out four and retired the side in order on two occasions.
As a team the Lady Eagles had eight base hits, with all five runs coming off RBIs.
Greenback got the early advantage on a three-run blast from Maddy Hord. Michaels allowed just one more hit in the first before getting out of the inning and stranding a runner on second.
Cosby was scoreless through the first two innings despite putting three runners on with only one out through those two frames.
The Lady Eagles got on the board with two runs in the second, as lead-off singles from Michaels and Shylee Weeks set up Daycee Weeks for a two-RBI sacrifice to make it a one run game.
Greenback got one of the runs back in the bottom half, taking a 4-2 lead into the fourth.
Cosby’s Kylee Cornwell got on base in the top of the fourth on a one-out walk, and made her way around the base path to third. Greenback’s Jennifer Jones got out of the frame without giving up a run, though.
The Lady Cherokees went down in order to hold the score at a two-run game heading to the fifth.
Starting the frame at the top of the order, Michaels ripped a lead-off single, setting up setting up Leia Groat for an RBI single to cut the margin to one. Groat finished the evening with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate on a pair of singles.
Groat scored after Cosby loaded the bases. Cornwell wore a pitch to get her across and tie the game at 4-4, but Jones once again got out of the jam with minimal damage, stranding the bases loaded with her fifth and final strikeout of the contest.
Greenback added a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, giving it a 6-4 lead going into the sixth.
The Lady Eagles were sat down in order to start the sixth, leaving them with one last attempt to extend the game in the seventh.
Groat got on with a lead-off walk, but was gunned down at third attempting to steal.
Daycee Weeks, who followed with a single, scored on Olivia Hicks’ sacrifice-RBI grounded out to second base, but Cosby was down to its final out with the tying run on third.
A groundout to the short stop secured the victory for Greenback, giving Cosby its first district loss of the season.
