The Lady Eagles extended their win streak to five games on Monday after they defeated the Hancock County Lady Indians 4-1. It was a pitcher’s duel for nearly five innings until Cosby’s Chloe Hance blasted a three-run homer to left field to give her team a 4-0 lead.
Reese Michaels had another stellar performance in the pitcher’s circle giving up just one run over seven innings of work. Hancock would load the bases with two down in the seventh, but Michaels would strikeout the final hitter to end the threat and finish the ballgame.
Cosby moves to 2-1 in district play with a crucial game against Washburn set for this Friday. The Lady Pirates currently hold the top spot in the conference with a 4-0 record. Cosby will need to defeat Washburn and sweep Jellico next week to have at least a share of the regular season title.
