For the first time in 2021, football had returned to Virgil Ball Stadium.
After a rough few weeks for the Cosby Eagles, playing in front of their home crowd gave them a sense of relief headed into their week three matchup.
Cosby looked to avenge a 52-6 loss against region Jellico from a year ago, but the Blue Devils edged past a fourth-quarter Cosby comeback to beat the Eagles at home for their first win of the season, 34-26.
The game went all the way down to the final seconds but the Blue Devils walked out of Cosby with a win over the Eagles.
Cosby will be back in action on the road against Red Boiling Springs next Friday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
