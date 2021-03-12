NEWPORT—The 2021 season serves to be one of growth and development for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks’ baseball program.
Despite upperclassmen leadership from guys like Carson-Newman signee David Stinnett, seniors Jacob King and Josh Ellis, as well as juniors Bryce Click and Kameron Wheeler, the program gave up a lot in the three seniors it lost a year ago.
Along with two of its top hitters, the main portion of Cocke County’s pitching rotation left at the end of an abbreviated 2020 season when Hunter White — now pitching at Garrett College in Maryland — and Bradyn Long — pitching at Georgetown College in Kentucky — graduated and moved on to the collegiate ranks.
“Replacing our pitching is a key storyline for us, this year,” CCHS coach Andy Chrisman said. “We’ll need to step up in that area in order for us to reach the level we think we can play at.”
With questions looming on how performance will play out on the mound, the effort behind the bump will be key to the team’s early-season success.
Like everyone else, Cocke County lost not just a season a year ago, but a year of development.
Although the Fighting Cocks took part in the Summer League series put on by the Tennessee Smokies, it still didn’t reap all the benefits an actual spring season would from the standpoint of getting in normal practices, or even a full 7-inning game.
“We need to play the game with positive attitudes and be willing to learn through some growing pains early this season,” Chrisman said. “With no 2020 spring and no scrimmages in 2021, the first few weeks could be a challenge filled with ups and downs. How we handle those challenges and keep moving forward will be a big factor for our success.”
Although the year is set to have its own set of challenges, Chrisman — who’s entering his 11th year with the program — still has plenty to be optimistic about.
Where the Big Red can be most competitive is at the plate. Replacing just two hitters out of last year’s starting rotation, guys that swing big bats like Click and Isaac Dorsey will lead a talented group at the plate.
“Those guys have as much pop as any hitters we’ve had come through here,” Chrisman said. “I also look for big things from Kameron Wheeler and Josh Ellis, who both have great speed and can get around the bases for us.”
CCHS has a challenging 2021 schedule ahead of it. Along with the usual district slate, which touts perennial state tournament contenders each year, it’ll also take on the likes of Science Hill, Sullivan South and Lakeway Christian Academy, as well as a loaded slate in Kingsport in April for the annual John Whited Memorial Tournament.
The 2021 season opens on Monday, March 15, as Cocke County hits the road to open a district series with Morristown West. The Fighting Cocks host the final game of the series on Tuesday, March 16. Both games are set to start at 5:30 p.m.
