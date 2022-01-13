NEWPORT—Cocke County High School senior basketball star Camryn Halcomb, a prolific shooting guard and point guard for Lady Red, signed her letter of intent on November 23, to play for North Greenville University.
Halcomb, bearing the #23 jersey, said she was discovered while considering options from other schools.
“I’ve been dreaming about this moment ever since I was little,” she said to an audience of teachers, coaches, classmates and teammates. “Getting to share it with you all is just something that I’ll never forget.”
She said everyone in the room helped her become a better person.
“The amount of love that you all have shown me is just incredible,” she said. “Thank you so much for being here supporting me, and I’m so excited.”
She said she has already been to the NGU campus and attended their games, preparing for an official visit at a later date.
“This one was probably my favorite, just because it was honestly pretty close, and then the coaches, I just love them. They made me feel at home,” she said. “It’s a Christian university, which is really something that I wanted.”
Based on his two years coaching her, Coach Chris Mintz said Halcomb is a great all around player.
“She’s a really good ball handler,” he said. “She’s a good shooter, she has a good court presence. She’s smart. She about does it all for us.”
When the university came around asking for Halcomb, Mintz said that in addition to her prowess on the court, he told them what a great person she is.
“She’s going to be a good one no matter what you do,” he said, “and best of all you’ll never have to worry about her. She’s going to be good, you know, on the court and off.”
CCHS Athletic Director A.C. Willis said he was happy for Halcomb and proud to see her moving on, developing as an athlete, student and a person.
“I’m excited. I’m very happy for her. She’s worked hard. She’s a multi-sport athlete. She busts her rear-end every day, very dedicated, great in the classroom. She’s a total deal.”
Former Lady Red Coach Jeremy Byrd coached Halcomb through the first half of her four years playing for the school, and he says Halcomb was already a strong player when she arrived on the scene.
“Had her for two years of basketball, two years of volleyball, actually,” Byrd said. “I feel like a lot of the work was done before I had the chance to work with her. I’m real happy for her.”
He said Halcomb, the dependable player that she is, has earned her place at NGU.
“She’s always working on her game outside of practice,” he said. “She scores several ways. She shoots the threes, she can drive the free-throw line. She can do it all.”
Byrd said it means a lot to him that he had the privilege of working with her.
“It was all on her, that wasn’t me,” he said with a laugh. “I just was blessed with her.”
