KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Milligan University golfers Alayna Perryman and Michaela Lindahl collected two more postseaosn honors as the duo were named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American teams.
The WGCA honors a total of 21 players across the First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention Team. The duo of Perryman and Lindahl were named as Honorable Mentions.
Both players earn their second All-America award as they were named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-Americans by the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee last week. They are the first women’s golf All-Americans since Cassidy Gibson in 2015-16.
