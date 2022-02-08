NEWPORT—It has been a successful year for athletics at Parrottsville Elementary as multiple teams have brought home championships in various sports.
With the Lady Parrotts grabbing the elementary basketball tournament title, it almost seemed inevitable that the Parrotts would follow suit to earn a championship of their own. The only thing standing in their way was a formidable Patriots squad from Northwest Elementary.
Parrottsville finished the regular season with an unblemished record and the overall one seed in the tournament. The Patriots came in as the two seed having trailed the Parrotts all season long.
A shot at a perfect record was on the line for the Parrotts, and a chance to dethrone the king was on the table for the Patriots. After 24 minutes of play it was Parrottsville who walked away with a 46-20 victory.
The pressure applied when striving to be perfect can be overwhelming for many, but the Parrotts stared it directly in the eye all season long. They kept the same plan in place, game in and game out. No team in the county could crack the code to even stay close with the Parrotts in many of their matchups.
When something is working there is no point in deviating from the plan. As the old adage goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ A fast paced offense and attacking defense were the hallmarks of this year’s Parrottsville team.
Those trademarks were on full display in the championship game. Their relentless pursuit of the ball on defense made things more than difficult for the Patriots. Always pushing the issue, the Parrottsville offense recorded double-digits in all but one quarter.
Eli Roberts held the hot hand for Parrottsville, scoring 17 points in the championship game. Northwest’s Zander Hale would lead the Patriots with 14.
Roberts and Devin Caldwell jumped on the Patriots in the first quarter. Each would score five points to help the 14-point effort by the Parrotts. Hale knocked down two 3-pointers for Northwest in the frame to keep the game from getting out of hand early.
A new wave of Parrottsville players flew in off the bench in the second quarter finding the same success as the starting five. Waylon Fox and Colton Sane would combine for six of the 11 points scored in the quarter by Parrottsville.
Two free throws from Hale were the only points posted by Northwest until late in the second period. Cairo Gayton hit a jumper in the paint to staunch the bleeding before the half. The Parrotts held a commanding 25-12 lead at the break.
As the third quarter began, the Patriots hoped to find more production from the other players in the their rotation. That wouldn’t be the case as Northwest’s hopes continued to be place squarely on Hale’s shoulders.
He would manage to find small cracks in the Parrottsville zone defense to tally six points in the quarter. His final basket would be the last shot Northwest would make from the field for the remainder of the game.
Parrottsville’s offense was less productive in the third but still deadly. Roberts connected on this second three of the game midway through the period. Sane and Price would add two each to give the Parrotts nine for the quarter. The championship was in reach for the Parrotts as they led 34-18 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter began with Roberts nailing his third and fourth 3-pointers of the contest. His shots washed away any hopes Northwest had of a miraculous comeback. They would outscore the Patriots 12-2 over the final 6 minutes to retain their spot atop the mountain.
PARROTTSVILLE (46): Eli Roberts 17, Daniel Price 9, Devin Caldwell 7, Waylon Fox 6, Colton Sane 4, Vincent Steinbacher 2, Nate Mason 2.
NORTHWEST (20): Zander Hale 14, Tyson Sutton 4, Cairo Gayton 2.
