WASHBURN — Shylee Shelton dribbled swiftly down the floor Monday night, looking up just before she reached half-court.
In front of the scorer’s table at Washburn High School, Shelton pushed the basketball from her right shoulder for a desperation heave with one second on the clock.
The ball arced upward and came down, all eyes glued to its path.
It hit the front of the rim, rolled to the left lip, hit the backboard and fell to the floor — and Shelton’s game-tying attempt was no good.
Final score: Washburn 48, Cosby 45.
The Lady Eagles’ five-year district title streak — dating back to Cody Lowe’s first season as head coach — was over.
So was Cosby’s comeback attempt, as the Lady Eagles had stormed back twice in this game, the second time after trailing by 10 with less than a minute left.
And so was Cosby’s push for payback, as they suffered Monday’s loss to the same team that previously snapped Lowe’s 66-game win streak in district play.
When the buzzer sounded, Washburn’s players jumped together to celebrate a District 2-A championship that they had led for most of the game.
A black flag with a skull and crossbones waved in roaring stands filled with Pirate red, and Shelton’s teammates embraced her on the sideline as Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode” blared through the speakers.
Lowe led his Lady Eagles toward the handshake line, his eyes looking toward the scoreboard before he swung them toward the opposing team.
“She had a good look at the rim,” he said later, eyes cast again toward the scoreboard. “Half court, down and out. You just can’t wait until your back is against the wall to make plays. Credit to Washburn. They were the better team. They deserved it.
“They were playing at home, tough environment. I expected it to be a dogfight and it was. They made the plays down the stretch and we didn’t.”
Shelton led the Lady Eagles with 23 points and nine rebounds. Ali Smith had 12 points with four boards and five assists, and Alexis McGaha and Ariel Ottinger tallied five points each.
Cosby was 6-for-22 from beyond the arc and 16-for-54 from field goal range.
Braelyn Coffey, Shelton’s counterpart as District 2-A Co-Player of the Year, sank several free throws down the stretch to put Washburn ahead for good.
She was also essential through the first half, knocking down a corner three to give the Pirates a 21-9 lead at one point.
The advantage ultimately ballooned to 28-17 at the break, as Lowe delivered a basic message to his team.
“Chip away,” he said in the visitors’ locker room. “It was 11 at halftime. I said let’s cut this thing in half, get it to five.”
Cosby did more than that, though, as Shelton got things started with a three to trim the lead to eight.
McGaha connected after Shelton, then Ottinger grabbed a rebound and made a floater to make the score 28-24.
Smith sank one free throw before Shelton went baseline, drew a foul and missed.
But the bucket counted because of a foul on the box-out, and Shelton delivered again on the next possession to give the Lady Eagles their first lead since a 2-0 advantage to start the game.
It was a 12-0 run altogether, giving Cosby a 29-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“Cosby!” chants rang out behind the Lady Eagles’ huddle, a section of blue suddenly invigorated.
Then, Washburn’s offense — which had gone ice-cold in the third quarter — came alive again.
The Pirates started the final period with a 9-0 run — five points of which came from Coffey — and held a 10-point lead with less than a minute remaining.
Lowe stood with his hands on his hips, and the hard beats of “We Will Rock You” bounced across the gym as the Lady Eagles watched what would have been their sixth straight title slip away.
Still, they were not finished. Not yet.
A quick three pulled Cosby within six with 10 seconds to go, and Smith connected on another one to make the score 48-45 with 3.1 seconds left.
Washburn received a violation on the ensuing in-bounds pass, giving the ball back to the Lady Eagles.
Then, Shelton dribbled and let her shot fly — and the Cosby bench embraced her after it missed.
When the Lady Eagles walked out to mid-court later, they held a silver plaque instead of a gold one.
Players’ eyes were downcast as they stood for All-Tournament selections, with Shelton, Smith and Ottinger being picked.
Finally, the Lady Eagles walked through an intense crowd and back to the locker room.
A championship had been lost, certainly. But Cosby’s season still remained, just as it does today.
Because on Friday night, Cosby will move on from the district tournament and face Cloudland in the Region 1A quarterfinal.
And after all of the drama that Monday night brought, the next game — and the resilience shown in Monday’s loss — are what Lowe wants his team to remember.
“There’s a lot of resilience,” he said. “I’m proud of them, and they didn’t quit.”
“Our best basketball is in front of us,” he added. “I told them to remember how this feels, watching someone else tear down the nets. I don’t want it to happen again.”
Note: a recap of the Cosby boys’ district championship matchup with Jellico will be available online and in the weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.