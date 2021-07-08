Ray Evans has rejoined the high school coaching ranks.
On Wednesday the once longtime Cocke County High boys' basketball coach announced he would be joining two coaching staffs at Morristown West as an assistant coach.
"After 28 years of teaching in the Cocke County School System, I have resigned. Thanks for giving a boy right out of college an opportunity to teach, and coach for so many years," Evans said in a statement on social media. "Moving forward I have accepted a teaching position in Hamblen County at (Morristown) West High School. I am officially a Trojan. Along with teaching I am excited to be getting back into coaching after a year off. I will be an assistant for the football and basketball teams. Can’t wait to get started on this new adventure."
During his time with CCHS Evans saw the program through 217 victories and a pair of district titles (2008 and 2017). He resigned from coaching the Fighting Cocks ahead of the 2020-21 season, and was succeeded by longtime assistant and current CCHS boys' basketball head coach Casey Ragan.
The Trojans are entering their fourth season under head coach Jonathan Smith, who took over the program in April of 2018. Morristown West finished last season with a 7-11 overall record in 2021.
